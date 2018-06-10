Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final, India vs Kenya: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

India had previously blanked Kenya 3-0 in the league game and will look to do an encore

India will once again look to Sunil Chhetri to repeat his heroics in the summit showdown

It’s the D-Day of the inaugural Hero Intercontinental Cup as the fans wait with baited breaths to watch the mouth-watering clash go down. Hosts India will take on African opponents Kenya in the summit clash, in what is being billed as a high octane encounter. The Blue Tigers have been the superior team so far in the tournament and will aim to seal the flagship tournament when the teams meet tonight at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Stephen Constantine’s men enjoyed a sailing start to their campaign and eventually finished the group stage at the epitome with six points. Skipper Sunil Chhetri has looked in sublime form throughout the tournament and India will once again look to their talismanic striker as they face Kenya in the summit showdown. The world's third highest active international goalscorer, Chhetri, has so far found the back of the net in each of the three games, including a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei and a brace against Kenya.

The hosts have throughout played an aggressive brand of football. India had previously blanked Kenya 3-0 in the league game and will look to do an encore of their performance. But the Stephen Constantine coached team are aware to not take Kenya lightly as they have defeated New Zealand 2-1 and drubbed Chinese Taipei 4-0 to secure qualification.

The 4-nations tournament is being hosted as a preparatory ground for Blue Tigers ahead of the AFC Asian Cup, to be held in January next year. And a win in the grand finale will surely boost the team’s confidence, going ahead.

Here is all the information you need to know

Tournament name: Hero Intercontinental Cup 2018

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Match: India vs Kenya

Round: Final

Date: Sunday, June 10, 2018

Time: 8.00 PM

Broadcast: Star Network

Live Stream: Hotstar

