Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri draws level with Lionel Messi, joint second on highest active international goalscorers' list

The Indian captain has taken another step closer towards greatness!

Sunil Chhetri is now at par with Lionel Messi on the highest international goalscorers' list.

Sunil Chhetri has been on a record-breaking spree in the Intercontinental Cup, and the India captain continues that to score a brace against Kenya in the tournament final, to help put the Blue Tigers take a crucial lead in the first half.

Interestingly, these two goals have helped him equal Argentine superstar Lionel Messi on the list of all-time highest goalscorers in the world.

Chhetri has already overtaken quite a few greats in world football on this list during the Intercontinental Cup, as he surged ahead of the likes of Clint Dempsey, David Villa, and even former Manchester United man Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Before this match, Chhetri was third on the list of the highest active goalscorers in international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (81) and Messi (64).

Sunil Chhetri's goalscoring spree has taken the Intercontinental Cup by storm, as he has netted eight goals in four starts in the tournament so far. The last two of theses eight goals came in the final against Kenya, as India sped off to a 2-0 lead before half time.

The Blue Tigers' captain was on 62, level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, before the start of this game. However, he soon worked out a free-kick that seemed straight out of the training ground, as he combined with youngster Anirudh Thapa to put India ahead.

On the half-hour mark, Chhetri went on to double this lead, as he ran on to a long aerial diagonal through ball by defender Sandesh Jhingan, to beat the Kenyan defence and the goalkeeper.

These two goals put him level with Messi (64) on the international goalscorers' list. Incidentally, Chhetri is also joint second along with Messi on the list of highest active international goalscorers. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the top of this list with 81 goals.

List of highest active goalscorers in international football

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 81 goals

2. Lionel Messi - 64 goals

2. Sunil Chhetri - 64 goals

4. David Villa - 59 goals

5. Clint Dempsey - 57 goals

5. Landon Donovan 57 goals