Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: Who said what after India beat Kenya to be crowned champions

We take a look at what the top guns in Indian football had to say about the Intercontinental Cup final.

India lifting the Intercontinental Cup Trophy.

India registered a hard-fought 2-0 win over Kenya in the final of the Intercontinental Cup despite being the inferior side in terms of attacking index and possession in the game. A brace from Sunil Chhetri was enough to give India's their 14th International title. The Blue Tigers won three games in the tournament and lost once. Several Indian players aired their views after a tiring period of ten days.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The three clean-sheets in the tournament is like scoring a hattrick of goals to me. This would have not been possible without the boys. Three games in ten days, our boys pulled off a massive shift and all the credit goes to the boys.

This victory is very important for us. Three trophies in three years is something that has not happened often in the history. We are very happy and thanks to the fans in the stands, they played a big role in the three victories.

Sandesh Jhingan

We tried extremely hard and we have achieved it. It is a collective effort from the boys. More than the win, I am happy that we are improving as a team. We have a lot to do now, but thanks to the federation for organizing this tournament.

Sunil Chhetri

The fans have been brilliant. This is all for them. The fans deserve it. We worked hard in the game and no matter who scores, we must win and we did. It was a collective effort from the boys. We are improving in the game and we want to continue the same in the build-up to the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

That (scoring the same number of goals as Lionel Messi in international football) means nothing to me. I am a big fan of him and I will continue to score for my country because that is my duty.

Stephen Constantine

The players put in a very gutsy performance. We deserve every bit of it. Credits to the Kenya team, they played really well and made things difficult for us in the second half.

Regarding the loss to New Zealand, one must understand that the loss is gone now, we have achieved what he needed to and we are very happy about it. This tournament is very important as we have seen many new players emerge. The players need to work hard to stay at the team and feature in the Asian Cup in 2019.

The Indian football faternity also opined their views on this win on Twitter. Here are some of the important tweets :

The biggest take away of #HeroInterContinentalCup is the real birth of #BluePilgrims and big thanks to @chetrisunil11 for changing the way we support #IndianFootball national team. We can see a fan culture emerging which we won't see in any other Indian sport. Fans you score high — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) June 10, 2018

64 Goals in 102 Appearances for @IndianFootball. Joint 2nd highest Goal scorer for the country amongst active players with Messi behind @Cristiano. You are special @chetrisunil11 #INDvKEN #WeAreIndia #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball — Mandar Tamhane (@MandarTamhane1) June 10, 2018

India is no more a minnow football team. Congrats @IndianFootball for winning Intercontinental Cup 2018 & @chetrisunil11 for equalling Messi's record of 64 goals in international matches!!! Proud moment for every Indian🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VdfcPFZ7TC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2018

Champions!!!!

Well done @IndianFootball for a great win. 🇮🇳

And well done to the supporters that turned up and sang throughout. Unbelievable atmosphere! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 10, 2018

What a wonderful day for @IndianFootball team and the fans across nation. India defeated Kenya 2-0 to lift the #IntercontinentalCup. Captain @ChetriSunil11 led from front brilliantly again. Well done team👏. India 🇮🇳 is Proud of you all. #INDvKEN pic.twitter.com/iyjfV7n9bh — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 10, 2018