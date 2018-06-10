Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: Who said what after India beat Kenya to be crowned champions
We take a look at what the top guns in Indian football had to say about the Intercontinental Cup final.
India registered a hard-fought 2-0 win over Kenya in the final of the Intercontinental Cup despite being the inferior side in terms of attacking index and possession in the game. A brace from Sunil Chhetri was enough to give India's their 14th International title. The Blue Tigers won three games in the tournament and lost once. Several Indian players aired their views after a tiring period of ten days.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
The three clean-sheets in the tournament is like scoring a hattrick of goals to me. This would have not been possible without the boys. Three games in ten days, our boys pulled off a massive shift and all the credit goes to the boys.
This victory is very important for us. Three trophies in three years is something that has not happened often in the history. We are very happy and thanks to the fans in the stands, they played a big role in the three victories.
Sandesh Jhingan
We tried extremely hard and we have achieved it. It is a collective effort from the boys. More than the win, I am happy that we are improving as a team. We have a lot to do now, but thanks to the federation for organizing this tournament.
Sunil Chhetri
The fans have been brilliant. This is all for them. The fans deserve it. We worked hard in the game and no matter who scores, we must win and we did. It was a collective effort from the boys. We are improving in the game and we want to continue the same in the build-up to the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.
That (scoring the same number of goals as Lionel Messi in international football) means nothing to me. I am a big fan of him and I will continue to score for my country because that is my duty.
Stephen Constantine
The players put in a very gutsy performance. We deserve every bit of it. Credits to the Kenya team, they played really well and made things difficult for us in the second half.
Regarding the loss to New Zealand, one must understand that the loss is gone now, we have achieved what he needed to and we are very happy about it. This tournament is very important as we have seen many new players emerge. The players need to work hard to stay at the team and feature in the Asian Cup in 2019.
The Indian football faternity also opined their views on this win on Twitter. Here are some of the important tweets :