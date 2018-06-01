Intercontinental Cup 2018: Stephen Constantine announces 23-man final squad for Indian football team

Bikash Jairu and Seiminlen Doungel were among those who failed to make the cut

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 01 Jun 2018, 16:29 IST 276 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Indian national football team

The final twenty-three men squad for the Intercontinental Cup 2018 has been announced. Stephen Constantine has decided to make some changes to the initial thirty men squad. Six players have failed to make the cut for the final squad.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, along with Amrinder Singh and Vishal Kaith will be in contention for the goalkeeping position. However, Sandhu is expected to start in goal ahead of Singh and Kaith.

Constantine has decided to take an experienced defence with him for the Intercontinental Cup. Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathoidka will form a formidable backline for the Blue Tigers. Lalruatthara, Das, Lalrinzuala, and Bose are the other four defenders in the twenty-three member squad.

Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh has been in stunning form throughout the season and is widely expected to start on the right wing. Chhetri and Lalpekhlua spearhead the attack.

India will face Chinese Taipei in their opening match of the Intercontinental Cup 2018. The tournament will serve as a practice competition before the Blue Tigers head to the United Arab Emirates for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

India will also face New Zealand and Kenya in their other two Intercontinental Cup fixtures. The tournament will follow a round robin format before the top two teams meet in a final.

India has been in good form for the past year, even going on a thirteen match unbeaten run at one point. The Blue Tigers will look to continue their good form and win the tournament.

Here is India's twenty-three player squad for the Intercontinental Cup 2018:

Goalkeepers

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Amrinder Singh

Vishal Kaith

Defenders

Pritam Kotal

Anas Edathodika

Salam Ranjan Singh

Sandesh Jhingan

Lalruatthara

Narayan Das

Jerry Lalrinzuala

Subhashish Bose

Midfielders

Udanta Singh

Ashique Kuruniyan

Rowlin Borges

Anirudh Thapa

Pranay Halder

Md. Rafique

Halicharan Narzary

Laldanmawia Ralte

Forwards

Sunil Chhetri

Jeje Lalpekhlua

Balwant Singh

Alen Deory