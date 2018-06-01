Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei, Player ratings

See how the two sides fared in their opening encounter at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup

Sunil Chhetri scored his 59th international goal on the night.

India began their Intercontinental Cup 2018 campaign with a resounding victory over Chinese Taipei. Sunil Chhetri was the hero of the day as the Indian skipper grabbed a hattrick. In the end, the Blue Tigers comfortably cruised towards victory against a decent side.

India began on the front foot, with Udanta causing a lot of problems for the Taipei defence. The Bengaluru FC midfielder was once again at his brilliant best as he took on the Taipei side.

India struck within the first fifteen minutes of the match when Chhetri slotted home after some good work by Jeje. The forward was partnering Chhetri in attack and set up the first goal after some nice dribbling.

Chhetri scored his second goal after a magnificent move involving Jeje and Anirudh Thapa. The midfielder found Jeje who laid it off for the skipper to finish.

The captain went looking for his hattrick and found it on the hour mark. Once again, there was clever build-up play and once again, Chhetri finished calmly for his first hattrick in a while. Udanta Singh and Pranoy Halder scored either side of Chhetri's third goal to complete a memorable win for India.

Here is how both sets of players fared in today's encounter.

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandu (7/10): The Indian goalkeeper had relatively little to do as compared to his counterpart. However, Sandhu was at his best whenever called into action and kept an important clean sheet in India's opening fixture.

Pritam Kotal (6/10): The fullback was untroubled for most of the game. He also went on a few forward runs but didn't offer much going forward.

Anas Edathodika (7/10): Edathodika had to deal with waves of Taipei attack on a couple of occasions. However, he never lost his composure and looked confident in defence. He was substituted after 68 minutes.

Sandesh Jhingan (7/10): The Kerala Blasters' defender formed a solid partnership at the back with Anas and rarely let the Taipei side in.

Subhashish Bose (6/10): Bose also had a good game after recovering from an injury scare midway through the first half.

Anirudh Thapa (7/10): Thapa formed a double pivot in the midfield, sitting alongside Pranoy Halder. Thapa was instrumental in Chhetri's second goal after he started the move. He was all over the pitch helping India win back possession.

Pranoy Halder (8/10): The young midfielder had a good game and scored a beautiful goal and was instrumental in midfield.

Udanta Singh (8/10): The thrilling winger was involved in all things good for India throughout the game. He even managed to get himself a superb solo goal after creating loads of chances for the forwards.

Sunil Chhetri (9/10): The Indian skipper played off Jeje for the match and managed to grab a hattrick, his first in a while. Chhetri led from the front and put in a man of the match performance.

Halicharan Narzary (6/10): By far the quietest of the Indian attackers and missed a good chance.

Jeje Lalpekhlua (8/10): Jeje played up top and provided a couple of assists to Chhetri. He was a key figure in the Indian attack, made some good turns and paired up with his captain to cause havoc time and again.