Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei Probable XI

We take a look at how the two teams could shape up as the Intercontinental Cup gets underway.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST Preview 01 Jun 2018, 16:31 IST

Indian national football team

India will take on Chinese Taipei in the opening match of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. The tournament will be used as a practice competition for India before they head out to face the rest of the Asian countries in the AFC Asian Cup.

Unlike New Zealand and Kenya, Chinese Taipei have sent a strong squad to India. Headlining the squad will be youngster Will Donkin, who currently plays for Crystal Palace youth team. Donkin was also a part of Chelsea's academy.

India are expected to line-up with a strong squad. Sunil Chhetri is once again expected to spearhead the attack as he inches closer to his 100th cap.

Below are the expected starting lineups for both the teams.

India

The hosts will be looking to make a good start to the tournament. Coach Stephen Constantine has picked a thirty-man squad for the cup and is fully expected to rotate, giving everybody a chance.

However, given the nature of the tournament, Constantine is expected to pick a strong starting eleven for India's opening fixture.

Gurpreet is expected to start in the goal once again with Jhingan and Anas in front of him. Rowlin Borges will once again sit deep in the midfield and try to provide extra cover to the defence, along with Rafique.

Winger Udanta Singh has been impressive for Bengaluru this season and is bound to start on the right-hand side. Constantine is expected to once again turn to experienced forwards Chhetri and Jeje to supply the goals.

Predicted starting line up for India

India’s Probable XI (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Lalruatthara; Halicharan Narzary, Md Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Chinese Taipei

Taipei will look to settle into the game early and break down the home defense. Chinese Taipei did send an experienced side for the Intercontinental Cup and will without a doubt fancy their chances.

Youngster Will Donkin is the one to watch as he has earned five caps for his nation at the age of seventeen. Li Mao is another dangerous forward player who will surely trouble the Indian defence.

Chinese Taipei formation

Chinese Taipei's Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pan Wen Chieh; Chen Ting-Yang, Cheng Hao, Chen Wei Chuan, Tu Shao Chieh; Will Donkin, Hung Tzi Kuei, Chen Yi Wei, Wang Chien Ming; Li Mao, Chen Hao Wei.

Prediction

India 1-1 Chinese Taipei

While India have produced good results recently, most of the Blue Tigers stars have been on a break after the long and tiring season, and could be a bit rusty, going into the Intercontinental Cup. We expect the match to end as a draw.