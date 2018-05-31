Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Chinese Taipei: Telecast, Live Streaming, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

All you need to know about the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Chinese Taipei

The Indian football team kicks off the summer tournament against Chinese Taipei

The 2018 Intercontinental Cup will get underway from 1 June to 10 June 10 and the tournament will act as a practice competition for the Indian football team before their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign.

Three teams, other than India, will be taking part in this tournament. New Zealand, Kenya, and Chinese Taipei. It is against the latter that India will kick off their 2018 Intercontinental Cup campaign.

India will go head-to-head with Chinese Taipei at the Mumbai Football Arena on 1 June. The match will also be the opening match of the tournament.

Unlike New Zealand and Kenya, Chinese Taipei haev sent an experienced squad to take part in the tournament. While most of the players of the squad play in the domestic league, there is one player who is currently playing in England.

17-year-old Will Donkin is currently contracted to English Premier League side Crystal Palace and will be the one to keep an eye on.

India, on the other hand, have also named an experienced squad spearheaded by captain Sunil Chhetri. Chhetri will lead his side's preparation for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup by taking on and possibly defeating the three teams.

India has been performing well for the past year on the international level and currently occupy the 97th position on the official FIFA World Rankings. The Blue Tigers will look to continue this form as they take on Chinese Taipei.

Match: India vs Chinese Taipei

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

