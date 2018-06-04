Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, 5 Talking Points

Moments of significance from India’s 3-0 victory over Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup tonight.

Courtesy a questionable penalty netted by the Indian football team captain, Sunil Chhetri, a banger of a finish from Jeje, and another goal from the skipper as he chipped the ball over the head of the Kenyan keeper, tucking it in the back of the net, India picked up their second win in the tournament.

In a set up that was showered with rigorous rainfall, the arena in Andheri, Mumbai saw a dominating display of football from the Kenyan national side in the first half. While the visitors had the majority of ball possession in the first 45 minutes of the game, it was the Blue Tigers who emerged as the more than deserving winners of the contest.

Chhetri’s pleading video sure did impact the fans around the country as the crowds came out in numbers, selling out majority of the Mumbai Sports Complex. Over a nine thousand fans turned up to fill in the stadiums and get behind the men in blue. Supported by a strident crowd, Stephen Constantine’s men displayed some magical football in the second half of the game.

#1 Sandesh Jhingan – Wall of strength

Hero of the Match - Sandesh Jhingan

Declared as the ‘Hero of the Match’ and quite rightly so, Jhingan played an eminent role in India’s second successive win in the Intercontinental Cup tonight. Be it aerial tackles, showing his attackers out with his core strength, his nightmarish sliding tackles on a slippery, rainy surface, Sandesh pulled every trick out of his hat and gave his all in order to keep a dominating Kenyan side away from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s goal.

The Kerala Blasters’ captain limped off in the closing minutes of the game, being replaced by fellow left back, Narayan Das. Post that change from the Indian coach Stephen Constantine, there was an evident gap in the Indian half, defensively which allowed the Kenyan attackers some space and a couple of wasted opportunities on goal. Jhingan so very evidently made a huge difference as a part of Mr. Constantine’s back four.