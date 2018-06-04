Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, Player Ratings

This is how the players fared on Chhetri's 100th appearance as India beat Kenya 3-0.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST Feature 04 Jun 2018, 23:06 IST 478 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India got a memorable victory over Kenya on Sunil Chhetri's 100th international match.

The Intercontinental Cup is a friendly tournament involving four countries - India, Kenya, New Zealand, and Chinese Taipei. The tournament will help the Blue Tigers prepare for their AFC Asia Cup campaign.

India took on Kenya in their second match of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. The Blue Tigers were coming on the back of a stunning victory against Chinese Taipei when they beat the Asian side by five goals to nil. Both Kenya and India were looking for their second victories in the Cup.

The Mumbai Football Arena was completely sold out as fans responded to Chhetri's plea to come and watch the Indian team in action. And the Blue Tigers did not disappoint as they ran out as winners by a comprehensive three-nil scoreline.

Sunil Chhetri was representing the national side for the 100th time and he marked the occasion with two goals. Chhetri stepped up to score from a spot-kick for the first of his two goals. The Indian skipper took the second one in style when he chipped the ball over an onrushing goalkeeper, later on in the match. Jeje Lalpekhlua scored in between the two strikes as India beat Kenya by three goals to nil.

Below are the player ratings from the match.

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (7/10): Once again, Sandhu had little to do but was excellent when called upon. He covered his goal smartly and even made some good saves to keep the Kenyan side from scoring.

Pritam Kotal (7/10): Enjoyed a decent game. Part of a strong back four alongside Jhingan, Anas, and Bose.

Sandesh Jhingan (9/10): The centre-back enjoyed a marvellous game and was also presented with the hero of the match award. Jhingan made sure the Kenyan forwards had no breathing space with his expert marking.

Anas Edathodika (7/10): Enjoyed a decent game alongside 'hero of the match' Sandesh Jhingan. Sustained the Kenyan attack all throughout the game.

Subashish Bose (7/10): Although not the most stand-out of performance, Bose still contributed to the team as they ran out as winners.

Pranoy Halder (8/10): Halder continued with the good form he showed in the previous match. Once again, sitting deep in the midfield and controlling the tempo of the game. He also nearly scored, only to be denied by a stunning save by the Kenyan shot-stopper.

Anirudh Thapa (7/10): Thapa and Halder could be the start of something great for India. The young central midfielder once again gave a decent performance, sitting alongside Halder.

Udanta Singh (6/10): Wasn't his usual dynamic self. But that is more down to the conditions than his own performance.

Sunil Chhetri (9/10): The Indian skipper rewarded the Indian football faithful by scoring two goals on his 100th appearance. His first coming from the penalty spot while his second a wonderful lob over the onrushing keeper.

Halicharan Narzary (7/10): Faced the same problems as Udanta due to a waterlogged pitch. Showed some bright sparks during the match.

Jeje Lalpekhlua (8/10): The 'Mizo Sniper' did what he does best and scored a magnificent goal for the Blue Tigers. He was a real handful for the Kenyan defence for the entirety of the match.