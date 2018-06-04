Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI

We take a look at how the two teams could shape up as the Intercontinental Cup gets underway.

Indian national football team

India will take on Kenya in their second group stage match of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. The tournament, which involves four teams, will serve as a practice competition for India before they head out for the AFC Asia Cup. Intercontinental Cup will also help in strengthening relations with the other three nations.

India started their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a stunning victory against a hapless Chinese Taipei side. The Blue Tigers netted five goals against the Asian side to claim their first victory. Skipper Sunil Chhetri grabbed the headlines with a hattrick while Udanta Singh and Pranoy Halder pitched in with a goal each.

Kenya also began their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a victory over New Zealand. The African side came from behind to beat the All Whites by a scoreline of 2-1.

As the top two sides gear up to face each other, we take a look at how they could line up.

India

The hosts were in scintillating form as they brushed aside Chinese Taipei in their opening match. Skipper Chhetri lead from the front, while Anirudh Thapa and Pranoy Halder also shone in midfield.

India is expected to line up in a similar manner, as they did against Chinese Taipei. Stephen Constantine opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation against Chinese Taipei, with Chhetri playing off Jeje. Unless any unforeseen circumstance falls into the equation, India will line up in the exact same way against Kenya.

The match will also mark a special occasion for Sunil Chhetri, as he will head out on the pitch in the Indian national team uniform for the hundredth time.

India probable XI

India probable XI (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh; Bose, Jhingan, Anas, Kotal; Pranoy Halder, Anirudh Thapa; Narzary, Chhetri, Udanta Singh; Jeje

Kenya

Sebastien Migne's side came from behind to beat a youthful New Zealand side. After Singh had opened the scoring for the All Whites, Kenya rallied behind goals from Miheso and Ochieng to claim victory.

Without star player Victor Wanyama, Kenya will look to pull off an upset as they face the hosts in Mumbai.

Kenya is also expected to line up as they did in their previous match, in a 4-3-3 formation, which at times can be tough to get better off. India will have to be at their absolute best to beat the African side.

Kenya probable XI

Kenya probable XI (4-3-3): Matasi; Ouma, Kibwage, Mohammed, Atudo; Omoto, Miheso, Otieno; Makwata, Mutamba, Ochieng

Prediction

India 2-1 Kenya; While the Kenyan side showed some good qualities in their opening fixture, the home support should guarantee an Indian victory. Pranoy Halder, Thapa, Bose, and Udanta shone in India's previous match and could once again trouble Kenya. Also, I wouldn't bet against Chhetri scoring in his 100th game for India.