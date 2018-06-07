Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand Probable XI

Amid the roaring buzz of the ongoing Cup in Mumbai, here are the predicted lineups for the fixture tonight.

Vrinda Chopra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview 07 Jun 2018, 18:56 IST
1.17K

Having won two out of their two fixtures in the Intercontinental Cup of 2018, Team India comfortably sits atop the points table. The Blue Tigers will face New Zealand in their third match of the competition in Mumbai tonight. With the fans turning up in numbers for Sunil Chhetri’s 100th appearance in the India blue, tonight’s game has also sold the entire Mumbai Sports Arena out.

Captain Chhetri has been in exceptional form and has proved that he has been aging like fine wine. The 33-year-old has scored five goals in two games in the form of a hattrick against Chinese Taipei and a brace versus Kenya in India’s previous match.

With consecutive clean sheet thrashings and some beautiful display of football from the Indian side, Stephen Constantine’s men will be eyeing their third win of the competition as they take on the All Whites tonight.

India

I
Indian football team

While Sunil Chhetri continues to play the role of India's danger-man, leading the attack up front, the first couple of games have been nothing less than a preview of how effective our midfield duo comprising of Anirudh Thapa and Pronay Halder can be. Halder with his tackling and vision to pass the ball around teamed with the dynamism and vigour of the young Thapa have been an absolute delight to watch. Together, the two have moulded a potent partnership in the midfield areas of the team.

Here is how India will probably line up versus New Zealand tonight.

India Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika,Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose; Pronoy Haldar, Anirudh Thapa; Udanta Singh, Halicharan Narzary; Sunil Chhetri (C), Jeje Lalpekhlua


In
India Probable XI

New Zealand

New Zea
New Zealand football team

As for New Zealand, Coach Fritz Schmid has comprehensively rotated his squad in the opening two fixtures of their campaign in the Intercontinental Cup so far. The All Whites have tried their best to maintain and dominate the possession of the ball during their two matches. However, they have not been very successful to put on a splendiferous show so far in the tournament. After losing out to Kenya in a rainy Mumbai, New Zealand could only collect a slender win against a poor Chinese Taipei squad. They will need to outperform their host rivals to the best of their abilities if they are to contend an in red-hot-form, full power Indian team.

Here is how New Zealand will probably line up against India tonight.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Nik Tzanev (GK), Gulley, Boxall, Doyle (C), Cacace; Cameron, Hudson-Wihongi, Howieson, Wingham; Singh, Bevan


New Zeala
New Zealand Probable XI

Prediction

India 3 – 0 New Zealand

Wearing the Captain’s armband, Chhetri is bound to net a goal or two in this fixture. With five goals in the tournament in just two games, the man is bound to lead his side to victory once again. Though the Blue Tigers will be going into this fixture as the favorites, clubbed with having the home ground advantage, they must not take the game lightly. Both teams will be equally determined to clinch the win ahead of the finale of the tournament which is to be held on June 10, 2018.

International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team New Zealand Football Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Indian Football Intercontinental Cup Standings Intercontinental Cup 2018 - Schedule
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand Probable XI
