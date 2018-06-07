Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs New Zealand: Telecast, Live Streaming, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

All you need to know about the match between India and New Zealand

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST Preview 07 Jun 2018, 10:27 IST 1.36K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri

India will take on New Zealand in their final group game of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. The Blue Tigers are virtually guaranteed a spot in the final. However, their opponents for the day face a tough task, if they wish to join India in the final.

So far the Intercontinental Cup has been a success for India. The tournament, which will serve as a practice competition for the Blue Tigers, has seen India play some brilliant football.

The Indian team has won both their games in the competition so far. Chhetri and Co. thrashed Chinese Taipei in the opening game, by a scoreline of five-nil, with the skipper grabbing a hattrick. In their second game, India beat Kenya by three goals to nil.

Sunil Chhetri has been in superb form so far in the competition, scoring five goals in just two matches. His presence on and off the pitch has made this tournament a successful one for the Blue Tigers.

India's opponent for their final group game is a young New Zealand side. The All Whites started their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a loss against Kenya. Despite going into the lead, New Zealand conceded two goals and lost by a scoreline of 2-1.

In their very next game, the All Whites defeated Chinese Taipei with the help of a spot kick. Their win saw them move into the second position, ahead of Kenya, after the African side was beaten by India.

New Zealand will go into the game looking for a win as they hope to confirm their status as a finalist, alongside hosts India.

The game will also see Jeje Lalpekhlua making his 50th appearance for the Blue Tigers.

Match: India vs New Zealand

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Date: 7 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow live commentary of India's final Intercontinental Cup group match at www.sportskeeda.com