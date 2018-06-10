Intercontinental Cup 2018: Indian football fans to unfurl giant banner ahead of final against Kenya

The dimensions of the banner measure a whopping 25ftX25ft

Sunil Chhetri will aim to do an encore of his group stage heroics against Kenya in the final

What’s the story?

While the Indian football team is all geared up to take on Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup 2018 summit clash, the fans have taken their support to next level to contribute to the team’s cause.

A fan army which goes by the name of Blue Pilgrims is set to unfurl a giant banner from pitch level to stadium roof when the home team takes on the African opponents tonight at Mumbai.

In case you did not know...

The Blue Tigers have enjoyed a smooth run to the finals, apart from a minor hiccup. Stephen Constantine’s men started the tournament strong, decimating Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the opener and following it up with a sublime 3-0 win over Kenya. However, they faltered against the Kiwis, but the loss didn’t affect their position as the tricolour finished at the top of the points table.

The heart of the matter

The Blue Pilgrims, a self-appointed supporters group of Team India, will raise a giant banner that measures 25 ft x 25 ft from the pitch level to the stadium roof as the home team, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, enters the playing arena clad in blue.

The fan group also took to their official Facebook page to post a live video of the construction of the grand banner.

What’s next

The Blue Pilgrims are also planning to travel abroad to cheer the national team at the upcoming AFC Asia Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1 next year.

