Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Intercontinental Cup 2018: Indian football fans to unfurl giant banner ahead of final against Kenya

The dimensions of the banner measure a whopping 25ftX25ft

Chandra Moulee Das
ANALYST
News 10 Jun 2018, 17:17 IST
613

Sunil
Sunil Chhetri will aim to do an encore of his group stage heroics against Kenya in the final

What’s the story?

While the Indian football team is all geared up to take on Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup 2018 summit clash, the fans have taken their support to next level to contribute to the team’s cause.

A fan army which goes by the name of Blue Pilgrims is set to unfurl a giant banner from pitch level to stadium roof when the home team takes on the African opponents tonight at Mumbai.

In case you did not know...

The Blue Tigers have enjoyed a smooth run to the finals, apart from a minor hiccup. Stephen Constantine’s men started the tournament strong, decimating Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the opener and following it up with a sublime 3-0 win over Kenya. However, they faltered against the Kiwis, but the loss didn’t affect their position as the tricolour finished at the top of the points table.

The heart of the matter

The Blue Pilgrims, a self-appointed supporters group of Team India, will raise a giant banner that measures 25 ft x 25 ft from the pitch level to the stadium roof as the home team, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, enters the playing arena clad in blue.

The fan group also took to their official Facebook page to post a live video of the construction of the grand banner.

What’s next

The Blue Pilgrims are also planning to travel abroad to cheer the national team at the upcoming AFC Asia Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1 next year.

Do you think that the football fan culture in India is finally catching up with that in Europe? Have your say in the comments section.

Intercontinental Cup 2018 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Udanta Singh Indian Football
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya, Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final, India vs Kenya:...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri hails Indian...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Kenya slated to name depleted...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Narzary dedicates final...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Stephen Constantine announces...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Virat Kohli pleads fans to...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei, 5...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Matches Points Table
Final
FT IND CHI
5 - 0
FT KEN NEW
2 - 1
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
FT CHI NEW
0 - 1
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
FT CHI KEN
0 - 4
18' IND KEN
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us