Intercontinental Cup 2018, Kenya vs Chinese Taipei: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

All you need to know for the final group stage match of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 08 Jun 2018, 15:04 IST 246 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kenyan nation football team

Kenya will go up against Chinese Taipei in what will be the final group stage fixture of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. The Harambee Stars must win by a three-goal margin in order to make it through to the final.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei stands no chance of making it to the final of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup as they lost both their initial games. A spot-kick gifted New Zealand a 1-0 victory over them in the second game whereas the Asian side also received a drubbing in their opening game at the hands of India, who beat them by five goals to nil. They are yet to open their goal-scoring tally in the friendly competition.

Kenya, on the other hand, have a good chance of making it to the final of the Intercontinental Cup.

The Harambee Stars opened their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory against New Zealand, in which they displayed great temperament after being a goal down. Miheso and Ochieng scored a goal apiece in this game to ensure that their team grabs all three points. However, they couldn't produce the same result in their second game, where they were beaten 3-0 by India.

India were the favourites to win the tie against New Zealand. However, the African side's path to the final has become somewhat complicated after New Zealand defeated hosts India 2-1 on June 7. Not only does Kenya need to win, they need to score at least three more goals than Chinese Taipei to have a chance to progress. In case they manage a 3-0 win, they will face the hosts India in the final.

For Chinese Taipei, this match will provide a chance to play some of the fringe players, while for Kenya it is a do-or-die situation.

Here are all the details of the upcoming Intercontinental Cup fixture:

Match: Kenya vs Chinese Taipei

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Date: 8 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow live commentary of the match between Kenya and Chinese Taipei on sportskeeda.com