Intercontinental Cup 2018, Kenya vs Chinese Taipei: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online
All you need to know for the final group stage match of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.
Kenya will go up against Chinese Taipei in what will be the final group stage fixture of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. The Harambee Stars must win by a three-goal margin in order to make it through to the final.
Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei stands no chance of making it to the final of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup as they lost both their initial games. A spot-kick gifted New Zealand a 1-0 victory over them in the second game whereas the Asian side also received a drubbing in their opening game at the hands of India, who beat them by five goals to nil. They are yet to open their goal-scoring tally in the friendly competition.
Kenya, on the other hand, have a good chance of making it to the final of the Intercontinental Cup.
The Harambee Stars opened their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory against New Zealand, in which they displayed great temperament after being a goal down. Miheso and Ochieng scored a goal apiece in this game to ensure that their team grabs all three points. However, they couldn't produce the same result in their second game, where they were beaten 3-0 by India.
India were the favourites to win the tie against New Zealand. However, the African side's path to the final has become somewhat complicated after New Zealand defeated hosts India 2-1 on June 7. Not only does Kenya need to win, they need to score at least three more goals than Chinese Taipei to have a chance to progress. In case they manage a 3-0 win, they will face the hosts India in the final.
For Chinese Taipei, this match will provide a chance to play some of the fringe players, while for Kenya it is a do-or-die situation.
Here are all the details of the upcoming Intercontinental Cup fixture:
Match: Kenya vs Chinese Taipei
Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)
Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Date: 8 June 2018
Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV
You can also follow live commentary of the match between Kenya and Chinese Taipei on sportskeeda.com