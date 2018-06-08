Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'My idol Sunil Chhetri has inspired me a lot,' says Udanta Singh

Udanta spoke about the influence of his “idol” Sunil Chhetri in his life, both on and off the field

He is nicknamed the ‘Flash’ purely for his speed. His fans will tell you that he disappears with the ball in a flash. His blistering pace down the right flank and those cutting-edge crosses have tormented many a rival defence and have been a talking point among connoisseurs.

Udanta Kumam Singh, the former AIFF Academy cadet, nevertheless, isn’t much willing to speak about the secret of his speed. He just smiles.

But he spoke about the influence of his “idol” Sunil Chhetri in his life, both on and off the field. The understanding, he narrates, brings out the best in him. “He is just an inspiration.”

"I feel privileged to share the dressing room with Chhetri-bhai both at the Club level as well as the National Team. He has been my idol and for so many youngsters,” he informs at the Team hotel in Mumbai. “At the end of the day we learn from our seniors and that comes best when you are playing alongside someone like him.”

After staging two back-to-back wins in the Hero Intercontinental Cup, coach Stephen Constantine rang in as many as seven changes to the starting line-up to have a better understanding of his bench.

Although the result didn't come his way against the Kiwis, Udanta stated the team has learnt from their mistakes and they're now prepared for the final.

"We are confident of our abilities and we're pumped up before the final. We are going through a process and we're confident to perform to best of our potential,” Singh sounded confident.

"The final on Sunday will be a different ball game and I trust the spectators won't go back home disappointed,” Singh said in reference to the football fanatics of Mumbai who have shown tremendous support for the team during the ongoing Hero Intercontinental Cup.

Udanta who scored his maiden International goal in the first match of the tournament against Chinese Taipei admitted it was “quite a moment” when he saw the ball bulge the net.

"Yes, it was quite a moment for me. Providing assists for others is one thing but cutting the final job out there is something entirely different and its pure bliss for a footballer to score for his country,” he smiled. "Now that I have scored one I need to stay grounded and continue the job. I won't mind scoring a few more.”