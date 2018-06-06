Intercontinental Cup 2018: Narzary dedicates final qualification to captain Chhetri

The Indian winger spoke to the media in Mumbai.

Indian national team player Holicharan Narzary has dedicated India's progression to the finals to captain Sunil Chhetri. Narzary said that the team wanted to give a gift to Chhetri on the occasion of his hundredth appearance and did so by making it to the final.

The 2018 Intercontinental Cup is a friendly competition between four nations- India, New Zealand, Kenya, and Chinese Taipei. The purpose of this tournament was to help the Blue Tigers prepare for next year's AFC Asian Cup.

So far in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, hosts India has been in superb form, beating Chinese Taipei and Kenya by a scoreline of 5-0 and 3-0 respectively. New Zealand currently occupies the second place on the table after the All Whites beat Chinese Taipei by a solitary goal.

Going into the final set of group games, India is virtually guaranteed a spot in the finals. However, their opponent is yet to be decided.

Indian Winger Holicharan Narzary has dedicated India's progression to the final to skipper Sunil Chhetri.

“We wanted to give Sunil a gift on his 100th international cap and that gift was qualifying to play in the final of the Intercontinental Cup and defeat Kenya,” said the winger “Now we will take it one match at a time and aim to win the Cup.”

“We’ve been together for three and a half years. Now, we’re getting to know each other and decide tactics. We’re trying to keep possession, irrespective of the opponent and trying to win the second ball,” he added.

India will now face New Zealand in their final group game of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. With the Blue Tigers virtually guaranteed a spot in the final, coach Stephen Constantine might decide to start some of the reserve players.

However, India's opponents are yet to be decided. New Zealand is ahead of Kenya, owing to their superior goal difference. However, if Kenya wins against Chinese Taipei and New Zealand is unable to produce the same result against India, it will be the African side who will play India in the final.