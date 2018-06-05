Intercontinental Cup 2018, New Zealand vs Chinese Taipei: Telecast, Live Streaming, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

All you need to know about the Intercontinental Cup match between New Zealand and Chinese Taipei

New Zealand players in action in the match against Kenya

New Zealand will take on Chinese Taipei on June 5 in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. Both the sides lost on matchday one and will be looking to get their first points on board.

Chinese Taipei was thrashed by India on the opening day of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. The hosts defeat Taipei by a scoreline of five goals to nil. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a hattrick, while Udanta Singh and Pranoy Halder added gloss to the scoreline.

On the other hand, New Zealand was condemned to a defeat by Kenya. The All Whites went into the lease early on. However, Kenya came from behind to seal a victory by two goals to one.

New Zealand has sent an experimental side to India for the Intercontinental Cup, with a bunch of players making their International debut. Notable absentees from the squad include Premier League duo of Chris Wood and Winston Reid.

However, Chinese Taipei has sent a strong team to India. Will Donkin is the most notable name for the Asian side, with the youngster currently on the books of Crystal Palace.

Due to Kenya’s loss against hosts India, both New Zealand and Chinese Taipei have found a new lease of life in the competition. There is still hope for both the teams to make it to the finals, provided they do not drop points in either of their remaining two group games.

New Zealand against Chinese Taipei will be a good watch with both the teams desperate for three points.

Here is all you need to know about the match between New Zealand and Chinese Taipei:

Match: New Zealand vs Chinese Taipei

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Date: 5 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

