Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri scores Lionel Messi-esque goal to hand India 3-0 win against Kenya; watch video

Showing a clean pair of heels to the defenders, Sunil Chhetri went for a finish that nobody expected.

Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News 04 Jun 2018, 22:40 IST
6.42K

Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri scored two more goals on his 100th international match against Kenya to take his tally to 61 goals, just three behind Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Interestingly, the goal that took Chhetri to the 61-goal-mark was an absolutely delicious chip over Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Musotsi Matasi in added time, to put India 3-0 ahead against the African side.

India are so far unbeaten in the Intercontinental Cup, having routed Chinese Taipei 5-0, before a 3-0 victory against Kenya. India skipper Chhetri, who had scored a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei, came up with the goods once again, as he put to past the Kenyans to score a brace on his 100th international game.

After reaching out to the fans on social media to come and support the Blue Tigers at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai, Sunil Chhetri made sure that the supporters did not go home disappointed.

While his first goal was a penalty kick, that put India ahead, Jeje Lalpekhlua scored a second to put the hosts in a comfortable position.

However, it was deep into injury time, when Chhetri's second goal of the match sent the fans into delirium. India were on the back-foot with Kenya throwing the proverbial kitchen-sink at them during the dying minutes of the game.

Midfielder Pranoy Halder managed to get the ball from the Harambee Stars and played it out to Chhetri's strike partner Balwant Singh on the half-way line. Balwant duly played his captain in behind the Kenya defensive line, and Chhetri had just the keeper to beat, with acres in front of him.

It was the manner in which he finished the chance off, that captured everyone's imagination. With goalkeeper Matasi charging at him, Chhetri decided to chip it over the former to score the 61st international goal of his career.


While Chhetri is just three goals behind Messi now in the international goalscorers' list, he has certainly carved out a goal that the FC Barcelona star would have been proud of.

Intercontinental Cup 2018 Barcelona Football Indian National Football team Lionel Messi Sunil Chhetri Indian Football
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri makes special...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Kenya: Telecast, Live...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri rubbishes...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: How India could line-up as...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Virat Kohli pleads fans to...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei, 5...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri climbs to 3rd on...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'I was so happy that I forgot...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Matches Points Table
Group Stage
FT IND CHI
5 - 0
FT KEN NEW
2 - 1
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
Today CHI NEW 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018