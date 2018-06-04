Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri scores Lionel Messi-esque goal to hand India 3-0 win against Kenya; watch video

Showing a clean pair of heels to the defenders, Sunil Chhetri went for a finish that nobody expected.

Soumo Ghosh FEATURED WRITER News 04 Jun 2018, 22:40 IST

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri scored two more goals on his 100th international match against Kenya to take his tally to 61 goals, just three behind Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Interestingly, the goal that took Chhetri to the 61-goal-mark was an absolutely delicious chip over Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Musotsi Matasi in added time, to put India 3-0 ahead against the African side.

India are so far unbeaten in the Intercontinental Cup, having routed Chinese Taipei 5-0, before a 3-0 victory against Kenya. India skipper Chhetri, who had scored a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei, came up with the goods once again, as he put to past the Kenyans to score a brace on his 100th international game.

After reaching out to the fans on social media to come and support the Blue Tigers at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai, Sunil Chhetri made sure that the supporters did not go home disappointed.

While his first goal was a penalty kick, that put India ahead, Jeje Lalpekhlua scored a second to put the hosts in a comfortable position.

However, it was deep into injury time, when Chhetri's second goal of the match sent the fans into delirium. India were on the back-foot with Kenya throwing the proverbial kitchen-sink at them during the dying minutes of the game.

Midfielder Pranoy Halder managed to get the ball from the Harambee Stars and played it out to Chhetri's strike partner Balwant Singh on the half-way line. Balwant duly played his captain in behind the Kenya defensive line, and Chhetri had just the keeper to beat, with acres in front of him.

It was the manner in which he finished the chance off, that captured everyone's imagination. With goalkeeper Matasi charging at him, Chhetri decided to chip it over the former to score the 61st international goal of his career.

While Chhetri is just three goals behind Messi now in the international goalscorers' list, he has certainly carved out a goal that the FC Barcelona star would have been proud of.