Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri shows great gesture after fans threw the Indian flag on the ground; watch video

See the Indian skipper's reaction when a group of fans accidentally threw the Indian flag to the ground

Akshat Mehrish News 06 Jun 2018, 14:46 IST

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri

What's the story?

Sunil Chhetri has once again shown why he is adored by fans within and beyond the Indian borders.

After the match, Sunil Chhetri walked below a group of fans who threw the national flag towards him, probably hoping that the skipper would sign it. However, the flag fell to the ground and Chhetri immediately asked them to be a little respectful, even promising to come back for signatures.

In case you didn't know...

Sunil Chhetri has scored 61 goals in 100 appearances for the Blue Tigers. These statistics mean that Chhetri is now behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest active international goal-scorer.

Heart of the matter

Sunil Chhetri has been in the headlines for the last few weeks now. After scoring a hattrick on the opening matchday of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, Chhetri posted a heartfelt message on social media requesting more fans to attend the matches.

Chhetri's message spread like wildfire, with many other sportspersons joining in to ask fans to turn-up for India's matches.

The Indian fans responded by turning out in full capacity to see Chhetri score a brace on his hundredth appearance for the national team.

Now, Chhetri has yet again shown why he is adored nationwide. Below is a video showing Chhetri's reaction when a group of fans accidentally threw the Indian flag on the ground.

What's next?

The Blue Tigers will now face the New Zealand football team in their final group game of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. So far, India has enjoyed a great campaign, winning both the matches with a goal difference of plus eight.

India has one foot through to the finals, with the match against New Zealand a mere formality. However, their opponent for the final is yet to be decided.