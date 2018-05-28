Intercontinental Cup 2018 - 'The team is shaping up pretty well,' feels Jeje

Jhingan and Jeje share how the Blue Tigers are prepping up ahead of the Intercontinental Cup.

Indian Football Team

27th May’18, Mumbai: Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua are undoubtedly two of the most important blocks of the Indian National Team, the former at the back and the latter at the front end. They seemed very confident and upbeat ahead of the Intercontinental Cup, at the Mumbai Football Arena as they came down to have a few words with the media personnel’s, emphasizing on the importance of the competition in the build-up to the AFC Asian Cup.

“This Intercontinental Cup is very important for us in the course to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. We need to play as many matches as we can and teams like New Zealand, Kenya are not at all easy teams, even Chinese Taipei have a good squad. We are very happy to play against them and it will be crucial for us to learn from these games and rectify the mistakes, so we are looking forward to it” said a self-assured Jhingan sitting alongside Jeje.

The 24-year-old added, “You need to play with tougher oppositions in order to make yourself better. I think this is the first time we are playing against Kenya which is a completely different team with respect to us. They have a different approach and we know it’s going to be physically exhausting and that’s the challenge."

Even in the Asian Cup, the Indian team will have to deal with physically strong sides like Bahrain and UAE. So friendlies like these; against countries such as Kenya will be a good preparation and have a positive learning curve for the Blue Tigers.

Jeje Lalpekhlua, who is only 3 games short of making his 50th appearance in the national jersey, lauded his teammates and the coaching staff for his journey till now and assured that the national team is indeed shaping up very well.

The Mizoram-born player said, “Before Stephen came to India I was injured and wasn’t getting too many chances because of the knee injury. But since 2014 I got the chance and also scored a few goals so it boosted my confidence. The full credit goes to the support staff, Stephen and my teammates.”

The 27-year was then questioned about his role of being one of the most senior players in the squad along with, of course, the living legend Sunil Chhetri. Jeje seemed very confident of the young players coming into the squad. “It’s true that Sunil and I are the senior most players but it’s always about the unit. Also great to see young players coming up and picking up the mantle but we need to work together, not worrying about seniority. However, gelling well as a unit, along with all the officials and support staffs is the priority.”

“Right now so many strikers like Balwant, Alen, and Manvir are coming up. Therefore it won’t be a problem up front, as all of them can fare pretty well in their positions and are working very hard,” the smiling assassin clarified when asked about who he thought could lead the attacking line apart from Sunil Chhetri.

Along with the attack, the defense is also a very important part and Sandesh reciprocated the feeling that no one is laying back after a tedious season and efforts are in full swing, especially in the fitness front.

“Nowadays football has evolved so much that you need to be in shape even in the off-season, and frankly it’s great to see that all the players are up to the task and working very hard on their fitness. The dressing room atmosphere is perfect as people are passionate about the work rate and that’s what is needed in the present day football,” said the defensive maestro.

“We always have to work hard. It’s never enough, so you always have to try to get in the best shape and I’m really happy about the way our team is shaping up ahead of the AFC Asian Cup; and this Intercontinental Cup will be a great preparation ahead of it. The team is in full throttle mode since the last 10 days and we will be ready before June 1st for sure,” concluded the iconic defender, assuring the audience before signing off with Jeje Lalpekhlua. India's sight is firmly set on the upcoming Intercontinental Cup where the Blue Tigers will be squaring off against Kenya, New Zealand, and Chinese Taipei, starting from 1st June.