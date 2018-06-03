Intercontinental Cup 2018: Virat Kohli pleads fans to support Sunil Chhetri and Indian football team

The two captains have made a singular plea to the nation.

Virat Kohli (left), Sunil Chhetri (right)

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri posted a video on his social media appealing to the fans in the country to come out in numbers in order to back him and his men over the course of the ongoing Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.

The video went viral within minutes and received a huge roar from the sports fraternity of India. Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli posted another video in response to Chhetri’s, wherein he asked the fans to support the Blue Tigers.

Having posted a short video, asking India to come to the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai and support the team, Sunil Chhetri will be leading the the team from the front in what is set to be his 100th international appearance in national team colours. Chhetri played an instrumental role in India’s whopping 5-0 opening victory over Chinese Taipei, netting a hattrick.

Virat Kohli supported Chhetri’s request and posted a video on his social media as well, making a plea to fans to support all kinds of sports in order to witness the country bloom into a top sporting nation. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain compelled all sports fans across the nation to be compassionate and fill the stadiums to back Chhetri and co.

Here is what the 29-year-old had to say in response to his dear friend, Sunil Chhetri's plea to football fans in India.

Please take notice of my good friend and Indian football skipper @chetrisunil11's post and please make an effort. pic.twitter.com/DpvW6yDq1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 2, 2018

Team India will be facing Kenya on June 4, 2018 in Mumbai, and New Zealand on the 8th of this month. The final of the Intercontinental Cup that is being contested by the four nations – India, New Zealand, Kenya and Chinese Taipei will be held on June 10, 2018, in Mumbai itself.