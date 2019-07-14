Intercontinental Cup 2019: "I don't think the Indian team is that high level,"- DPR Korea head coach after victory over India

DPR Korea head coach Yun Jung Su shakes hands with his Syrian counterpart before the commencement of the Intercontinental Cup

Entering the Intercontinental Cup as the lowest-ranked FIFA nation and being humbled by Syria in the opening fixture, DPR Korea went all out against the hosts India and crushed them 5-2. The team from Far East Asia sit on the third place in the points table, level with Syria but behind on goal difference.

DPR Korea head coach Yun Jong Su knew the gravity of today's match and told the players to fire all cylinders.

"Today was a very crucial match for our team because we needed to score as many goals as possible to get a better chance to advance to the final. So, the players were trying to score many goals and we scored five goals in the field because of that."

What made DPR Korea's task easier was the fact that India's defence didn't pose any threat whatsoever. When asked if he faced any stern opposition from Igor Stimac's boys, the coach replied in negative.

"I had seen the Indian team play in the first match against Tajikistan. I don't think the Indian team is that high level."

Much like all the matches of the Intercontinental Cup so far, the encounter between DPR Korea and India was a tale of two halves. The former showed no mercy in the first half but, India delivered a better performance when the team changed sides.

"In the first half, we pressed the Indian team and we scored three goals. Our players gave a better performance in the first half than the second half. In the second half, there was some mistakes in the defense line. The defenders made big mistakes, two mistakes actually, so they let the other team score two goals."

DPR Korea's head coach Yun Jong Su, however, won't let his team party in jubilation after tonight's victory over India. They only have one day to prepare for their final Hero Intercontinental Cup group stage match against Tajikistan and would want his team back to the drawing board.

"We only have one last match to go on the day after tomorrow against Tajikistan. So, we have to learn lessons from this match and be better prepared for the last match."