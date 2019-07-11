Intercontinental Cup 2019: India vs Korea DPR | Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups and Live Streaming Details

India against Tajikistan

The fourth fixture of Intercontinental Cup 2019 takes place between hosts India and Korea DPR at the Transtadia Arena of Ahmedabad on Saturday evening. Both the teams faced defeats in their opening games despite securing an early lead.

India had high hopes before their game against Tajikistan. However, an unexpected defensive collapse shattered Igor Stimac's dreams of a perfect start to the tournament. The 2-0 lead at half time turned upside down to 2-4 at the end of the game. Missing Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika at defence was the main problem before the Blue Tigers in their last game. Stimac would first aim at adding more experience to his backline. A good partner to Adil Khan at the centre-back position will be vital. In the midfield, India will look to maintain fitness and agility in the second half. Other factors aiding the hosts' confidence will be the recent results. India had a good outing at the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year. The win against Thailand at the King's Cup too have helped the team on field. A safe and secure game plan from the Croatian gaffer might clinch India a win. India's last fixture at the Intercontinental Cup is against Syria, on 16th.

North Korea started off their campaign against Syria, with a 5-2 defeat. They took the lead in the 3rd minute through Jong Gwan. But, defence was a problem for Yun Jong-Su's side after half time as they found it difficult to hold back the Syrian attacks. For their match against India, the manager will be planning at a midfield centred game. The two central midfielders will have additional duty to form a block before the defenders. Attacks will be formed upon from the left flank in particular.

With the Indian defence lacking confidence, if allowed space, Korea will take shots at goal. However, the side hasn't showcased good football in recent times. They have lost their last six games, conceding 4 goals or more. The 122nd ranked team in FIFA rankings will still be a serious challenge to the hosts.

India vs Korea DPR: Match Information

Date: 13 July 2019

Kickoff: 8:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Transtadia Arena, Ahmedabad

India vs Korea DPR: Team News

India

Pronay Halder and Anas Edathodika were dropped from the squad following injuries. Sandesh Jhingan is expected to be back and join Adil Khan in the defence. Jerry Lalrinzuala too might start at the defence line.

Korea DPR

Korea DPR might not make any notable changes to the lineup that faced Syria. Any tweaks, if made, would come in the midfield.

India vs Korea DPR: Probable Lineups

India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Jerry Lalrinzual, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri

Korea DPR (4-4-2): An Tae Song, Ri Thong IL, Jang Kuk Chol, Ri Yong Chol, Ri Chang Ho, Sim Hyon Jin, Ri Un Chol, Ri Un IL, Jong Il Gwan, Han Thae Hyok, Kim Yong IL

India vs Korea DPR: Form Guide

India: L-W-L-L-L

Korea DPR: L-L-L-L-L

India vs Korea DPR: Head-to-Head

India: 0

Korea DPR: 5

Draw: 3

India vs Korea DPR: Key Players

India

India's most crucial presence on the field will be skipper Sunil Chhetri. The 34-year-old has been in incredible form and displayed his class with the two goals against Tajikistan. Chhetri will have the duty of leading the team from the front and guiding the young attacking combination. Having Sahal Abdul Samad at an attacking position will free Chhetri to play a full-striker position. If Stimac opts for an extra striker, Chhetri will have additional responsibilities on the left wing.

Korea DPR

Jong II Gwan is Korea's most experienced player with 63 international caps. The player operated from the left flank against Syria and contributed the crucial opening goal. If Gwan can continue the same against India, they will have some trouble to deal with. India's central midfielders will have to cut out the space offered to the 26-year-old.

India vs Korea DPR: Predictions

Both the teams are coming after disappointing defeats. The early leads were spoiled by defensive lapses. India has the advantage of playing before the home crowd. The team fielding a combat defence will walk back with a win. Resorting the minute leaks at the backline will gift Stimac his first win in Indian soil.

Predicted Score - India 3:1 DPR Korea