Intercontinental Cup 2019: 'We are a team and we have to win together,' says Udanta Singh (Exclusive)

Abhishek Kundu
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
140   //    14 Jul 2019, 17:26 IST

Udanta Singh in action for India against DPR Korea in the Intercontinental Cup
India's poor form in the Intercontinental Cup continued as the Blue Tigers got crushed by DPR Korea at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Trailing 3-0 in the first forty-five minutes, Igor Stimac's boys came up with a better show during the second half and Udanta Singh's inclusion was one of the prime reasons for it.

The gaffer brought him in the second half to replace Manvir Singh on the right wing, who didn't have the best of his game. The DPR Korea left-back, Kim Chol Bom, very rarely gave him free spaces to exploit but was taken aback once Udanta came on the pitch.

The Bengaluru FC winger was satisfied with his individual performance but was distraught on India not getting a victory over DPR Korea.

"Individually, I think I performed well. But we are a team and we have to win together. This was not the best game for us."

With 70 minutes down at the clock and three goals behind, Udanta knew he had to produce something magical to get India back on track. The winger ended up providing an assist to Chhetri, who found the back of the net with his knee. When asked what exactly was going through his mind, Udanta explained that his combination with Sahal and Chhetri did the trick.


Sunil Chhetri takes the ball in his hand to restart the game quickly after scoring India's second goal against DPR Korea in the Intercontinental Cup
"I just have to take on the player. I looked at him and cut the ball back for Sahal (Abdul Samad). He gave me the ball back and I delivered a low cross inside the penalty box. Sunil (Chhetri) bhai was there and he scored.

India next take on Syria on Tuesday in their final group stage match of the Intercontinental Cup. In the post-match press conference, India's head coach Igor Stimac said that he was looking at India's scoreline for the future and not now.

As a result, the Croat gave opportunities to every player and now not a single one of them can complain they didn't get their due chance. While he still needs to work on the defense, the midfield and forward line seems sorted.

Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Udanta Singh have been the star performers so far. And, the last name knows the whole nation will be counting on him to deliver on the right wing when the World Cup Qualifiers begin from September.

Intercontinental Cup 2019 Indian National Football team North Korea Football Udanta Singh Indian Football
