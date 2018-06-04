Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, 3 things that went right for India

We take a look at three things that went in favour of India which helped them win the tie against Kenya.

Srijon Choudhury
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 23:09 IST
1.54K

E
Captain Fantastic Sunil Chhetri, who played his 100th international tie today.

India faced Kenya in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. It was a special day for the Blue Tigers as Captain Cool, the saviour Sunil Chhetri, played his 100th International match.

India, having beaten Chinese Taipei 5-0 sat pretty at the top of the table, Kenya, on the other hand, were breathing down their necks from the 2nd spot after having beaten New Zealand.

The match started under treacherous conditions as it started raining a few minutes before kick off, and the conditions were not at all suitable for playing quick swift football.

Sunil Chhetri nearly scored in the 21st minute when his curling chip from outside the box just went inches above the post.

The first half ended nil-nil as the game was marred by weather conditions.

The second half did start on a good note as the weather conditions got better and India took the lead through Sunil Chhetri. Jeje made it two-nil within minutes of the first goal being scored, and Chhetri added the icing on the cake by scoring his second and India’s third in the dying moments of the game to help India beat Kenya 3-0.

In this article, we take a look at three things that went right for India

#3 Pronoy Halder and Anirudh Thapa in Midfield

The match started under heavy conditions, and the Indian team was finding it difficult to get their feet sorted in the field. Pronoy and Anirudh though did a good job in keeping possession of the ball and not just launching long balls forward.

They also did a good job in shielding the defence in the first half especially. Pronoy nearly scored another screamer today, but his shot was saved by the keeper. Thapa, on the other hand, played the role of a box to box midfielder to perfection in very difficult conditions.

Pronoy also did a good job to nullify the physical advantage that Kenya had, and made sure India controlled the midfield.

Stephen has been under constant criticism for his choices in Midfield, but with Pronoy and Anirudh, it just seems that the British coach has got the combination just right for the moment.

Page 1 of 3 Next
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Indian National Football team Kenya Football Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Stephen Constantine Indian Football
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Kenya: Telecast, Live...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Kenya slated to name depleted...
RELATED STORY
2018 Intercontinental Cup: 5 players to look out for in...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem can...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, Kenya vs New Zealand:...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei, 5...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: How India could line-up as...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri scores Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Matches Points Table
Group Stage
FT IND CHI
5 - 0
FT KEN NEW
2 - 1
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
Today CHI NEW 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018