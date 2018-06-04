Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, 3 things that went right for India

We take a look at three things that went in favour of India which helped them win the tie against Kenya.

Captain Fantastic Sunil Chhetri, who played his 100th international tie today.

India faced Kenya in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. It was a special day for the Blue Tigers as Captain Cool, the saviour Sunil Chhetri, played his 100th International match.

India, having beaten Chinese Taipei 5-0 sat pretty at the top of the table, Kenya, on the other hand, were breathing down their necks from the 2nd spot after having beaten New Zealand.

The match started under treacherous conditions as it started raining a few minutes before kick off, and the conditions were not at all suitable for playing quick swift football.

Sunil Chhetri nearly scored in the 21st minute when his curling chip from outside the box just went inches above the post.

The first half ended nil-nil as the game was marred by weather conditions.

The second half did start on a good note as the weather conditions got better and India took the lead through Sunil Chhetri. Jeje made it two-nil within minutes of the first goal being scored, and Chhetri added the icing on the cake by scoring his second and India’s third in the dying moments of the game to help India beat Kenya 3-0.

In this article, we take a look at three things that went right for India

#3 Pronoy Halder and Anirudh Thapa in Midfield

The match started under heavy conditions, and the Indian team was finding it difficult to get their feet sorted in the field. Pronoy and Anirudh though did a good job in keeping possession of the ball and not just launching long balls forward.

They also did a good job in shielding the defence in the first half especially. Pronoy nearly scored another screamer today, but his shot was saved by the keeper. Thapa, on the other hand, played the role of a box to box midfielder to perfection in very difficult conditions.

Pronoy also did a good job to nullify the physical advantage that Kenya had, and made sure India controlled the midfield.

Stephen has been under constant criticism for his choices in Midfield, but with Pronoy and Anirudh, it just seems that the British coach has got the combination just right for the moment.