International Friendly: India vs. Jordan | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 83 // 15 Nov 2018, 22:13 IST

Indian football team practicing in Delhi for their upcoming friendly against Jordan

The Indian Super League goes to its second international break, but there is nothing for the Indian football fans to be bored about as the Blue Tigers take on Jordan in a much-awaited clash. One ought to note that this is the first encounter between the senior teams of the sides, having faced each other numerous times in youth matches.

While India is the superior ranked side, India shouldn't take Jordan lightly as they would be having the home advantage. This friendly is crucial for the Blue Tigers as the climate and atmosphere will be similar in UAE, where they will be participating in the Asia Cup after a gap of eight years.

India vs. Jordan: Match Information

The game will be played under floodlights in the King Abdullah Stadium

Date: 17th November 2018

Kickoff: 9:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: King Abdullah Stadium, Amman

India vs. Jordan: Team News

Which of these two managers will have the last laugh?

India's all-time highest goal-scorer Sunil Chhetri has been ruled out of the match owing to an injury he suffered in the match against Kerala Blasters in the Hero Indian Super League. Other notable players like Komal Thatal and Rowlin Borges too have failed to make it to the final squad.

Jordan, on the other hand, have their own injury problems as eight of the twenty-eight players summoned for the national squad have been plagued with injuries. They are racing against time so that they can be fit to play. Vital Borkelmans has been at the helm for only three matches and is yet to win.

India vs. Jordan: Probable Lineups

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Narayan Das, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh

Indian Predicted XI

Jordan (3-4-1-2): Moataz Yaseen, Mohammad Al-Basha, Bara' Marei, Ibrahim Al-Zawahreh, Yaseen Al-Bakhit, Obaida Al-Samarneh, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Feras Shelbaieh, Saeed Murjan, Jaime Siaj, Baha' Faisal

Jordan Predicted XI

India vs. Jordan: Form Guide

India: D-L-W-W-W

Jordan: L-D-D-L-W

India vs. Jordan: Predictions

The Indian defense wasn't in top shape in their game against China. However, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu bailed them out. If he can produce the same performance against Jordan, India should walk away with a clean sheet.

Despite a 3-man back-line, the oppositions haven't found it to easy to penetrate through the Jordan defense. Had Sunil Chhetri been playing for India, the Blue Tigers could have found the back of the net at least once. However, as that is not the case, the game is expected to be a high-octane goalless draw.

Predicted Score: India 0-0 Jordan

