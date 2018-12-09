Interview with Indian Arrows' Lalengmawia: The best player is Messi and he is my inspiration

Lalengmawia

Lalengmawia, the 18-year-old sensation from Mizoram is one of the most talented footballers and is deemed as the next biggest thing in Indian football. He is a player with great ball control and excellent passing abilities. The midfielder is greatly remembered for being the only player from Mizoram to represent the India U-17 team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup last year.

Sportskeeda caught up with the midfielder for an exclusive interview. Here are some of the excerpts.

1. What inspired you to take up football as your career?

God gave me a small talent in football as a present, so I want to open the present box.

2. How was it to play for the Indian U-17 team?

It is always great to be a part of the national team as it is a dream for all the football players, so for me, it is a dream come true. Also, playing the World Cup in India made it more special for me.

3. You are the only player from Mizoram to play for India in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. How does it feel to achieve this feat?

I am lucky to be the only player from Mizoram to play the U-17 World Cup 2017, it is the best feeling I have ever had in my life and when I think about it I still get some goosebumps and I thank God for his blessing.

4. Who do you look up as your inspiration in football?

According to me, the best player is Messi and he is my inspiration.

5. How do you prepare for each game?

Before the match at night time, I sleep as early as possible and drink water as much as I can and pray to God to lead me to glory.

6. You are deemed as India's next biggest thing in Football. How do you look up to that and meet the expectations?

In football, anything can happen. So I need to work hard and give my best in each and every training session to be at my best. Also, working with the brain is the key for me. So I will try my level best to meet the expectations and live up to the mark.

