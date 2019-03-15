I-League 18-19: Interview with Mauro Boerchio; 'I am learning a lot from Coach Akbar Nawas'

Boerchio has been a revelation for Chennai City FC in the I-League 18-19 season.

Mauro Boerchio was drafted in by Neroca FC at the start of the season and later moved on to Chennai City FC on loan for a short stint during the latter stages of the season. The Italian shot-stopper is a vastly seasoned campaigner as he has the experience of playing for teams including FC Bari 1908, Calcio Lecco 1912, SSD Pro Sesto Calcio, FC Verbano Calcio, Savona FBC, Amicale FC, Gzira United and Ulaanbaatar City FC.

The Italian goalkeeper is one of the best high profile signings made in the I-League for the 2018-19 season. The 29-year-old has completely stood above the rest and played a vital role in Chennai City FC's maiden title victory.

Sportskeeda caught up with the custodian for an exclusive interview. Here are some of the excerpts:

1. Tell us about your footballing career before making the switch to India.

My professional career started from Nocerina, that at that moment was in Serie C. After that I moved to Renate in the same league, where I had a great season and got the chance to move in Serie B with AS Bari where we won the title and got promoted to the Serie A. After three incredible years with Bari, I moved to Savona in Serie C where we reached the final of the playoffs but unfortunately we didn’t get promoted.

That has been my last experience in the Italian League, because after that I moved to Amicale FC in Oceania for two seasons where we played the in the OFC Champions League. After I moved to Malta with Gzira United but just for six months, because in January I moved to Ulaanbaatar City FC in Mongolia, where we won the National Cup that was the first trophy for the club. After that, I signed for Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the Maldives, but in July I moved to India with Neroca where I got a lot of experience. But in February I had the opportunity to move to Chennai City FC and now we are here as the champions.

2. What prompted you to sign for Neroca FC?

I was playing in Maziya when the coach, Manuel Retamero, become the new head coach of Ulaanbaatar City, We worked together in Ulaanbaatar City, where we had an amazing season, So I know him well. That’s the main reason why I signed with Neroca.

3. How did your family react about you moving to India?

My family is happy that I’m doing as a job what I like to do. They are attracted by Indian culture, and my girlfriend came here a lot of times because she likes India. The reactions when I said that I was going to India was really nice.

4. You have been one of the most important players for CCFC and Neroca's form this season. How do you feel about this?

I tried to give my 100 percent in every match that I played. I feel happy to have contributed to winning the title with Chennai City FC.

5. How do you compare Indian and Italian football?

It’s hard to compare Indian football and Italian football. Here there are a lot of good players and they are growing up fast; also because the clubs are starting to invest in the academy and foreign coaches. If I have to compare, the ISL is very similar to Serie B in Italy.

6. CCFC have emerged as the champions of I-League. What do you think is the secret behind this? How is to be a part of the title-winning side?

The secret of CCFC is a wonderful combination of foreigners and Indian players. It’s a real family and the coach Akbar did a great job.

7. What do you think is the reason Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup 2018?

The reasons are more than one, but that failure helps all to do a step forward to grow more, because before we thought we were the best. After failing in the World Cup qualifiers, everyone now starts to think that it's time to change something. Now we have a young national team. Let’s see in a few years what the result will be.

8. How is it to work with coach Akbar Nawas?

Coach Akbar is a wonderful person and a great coach. I’m learning a lot from him and blessed to work with him.

9. What do you think about CCFC'S tie-up with Basel FC?

Will be a good chance to grow up as a club. Basel will give the right direction to follow for becoming bigger every year.

10. A lot of fans have turned up in Coimbatore and have given extraordinary support. What would you like to tell them?

I would like to thank you all the fans for the support that they give to us. They make me feel at home. Once again, big thanks to all of the fans.

