ISL 19/20: 5 players who also played in the La Liga

Harsh Murarka
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13 Jul 2019, 21:21 IST

Ferran Corominas
Ferran Corominas

Today, La Liga is one of the most followed football leagues in the world. It is part of the top 5 football leagues in the world along with the English Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona have the world's best players in their ranks, which is evident from the fact that they have won the UEFA Champions League many times before. Atletico Madrid has also risen significantly among the ranks of European football. There is no doubt that the players who play in the Spanish top flight are excellent footballers whose service will be welcomed by clubs all over the world.

Such players are also in huge demand among Indian Super League clubs. ISL, initiated in 2014, has not lacked behind in signing amazing football players with the likes of Diego Forlan, Wes Brown, Nicolas Anelka, Dimitar Berbatov and Alessandro del Piero being a part of the league previously.

Although the marquee signings have reduced over the years with teams finding football players who are affordable, some footballers are still there who have been a part of top-flight leagues. In the coming 2019-2020 season of the Indian Super League as well, some players have played in the La Liga before signing for ISL clubs. Here we will have a look at the top 5 players who have played in the Spanish top flight.

1. Ferran Corominas - RCD Espanyol

Ferran Corominas, the golden boot winner of the 17/18 and 18/19 season, is the highest goal scorer in the history of ISL. He had started his football career at RCD Espanyol's B team and eventually got promoted to the senior team. He spent 7 years playing for the senior team and also won the 2006 Copa del Rey with Espanyol. He appeared in 165 matches for them and scored 14 times for them.

He played with top-class footballers during his time there which was evident as he scored a total of 34 goals in only two seasons for FC Goa, taking them to the finals once. He extended his stay with FC Goa for another year in May 2019 which means fans will get another season of Coro's brilliant antics in the ISL.

2. Piti- Rayo Vallecano

Piti while playing in the La Liga.
Piti while playing in the La Liga.

Francisco Medina Luna, known as Piti, signed for Jamshedpur FC for the 2019-20 season of the ISL. He spent six years of his career playing for Rayo Vallecano playing against the likes of Lionel Messi in the Spanish top flight. He scored 18 goals in 35 matches for his side in the 2012-13 season after they returned to the first division the previous season. He helped the team to achieve their best-ever performance in the league that season.

He also scored 8 goals for Granada in the next three seasons before he started to play for clubs outside Spain. He is a big part of Jamshedpur FC's plan for the coming season and the fans would love to watch him play in the "Furnace" this year.


ISL 2018-19 FC Goa Kerala Blasters FC Ferran Corominas Tiri Indian Football
