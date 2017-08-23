ISL 2017: English footballer Conor Thomas to becomes 3rd foreign player to be signed by ATK

23-year-old ex-Swindon Town midfielder and England U-17 international is geared up to entertain Indian football fans in the ATK jersey.

by Press Release News 23 Aug 2017, 20:05 IST

Conor Thomas

Kolkata, 10th Aug, 2017: Two time champions of India Super League, ATK has announced the signing of their third foreign player Conor Thomas. Thomas is a 23 years old English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Swindon Town. Formerly a Coventry City man he has been a part of the Premier League club Liverpool on loan as well.

The midfielder has featured over 30 times for Town in 2016/17 and showed his ability to perform in a number of different roles when called upon. He scored a last minute winner against Millwall in March 2016 and was handed the captain's armband on the final day of last season. Thomas who is all set to join Kolkata franchisee of ISL becomes the third English player to join the two time winning team.

"A strong midfielder will add support to the team. We at ATK welcome Thomas to don the ATK colors. We wish him all the success and I hope we will get to see fine quality football," said Mr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Principal Owner, ATK.

"Being a part of ATK will be a great experience for me. I am looking forward to a great experience under the able guidance of coach Teddy Sheringham and Technical Director Ashley Westwood," Conor Thomas.