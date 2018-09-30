ISL 2017/18: Giving away the ball so 'cheaply' was the reason for the loss, says ATK coach Steve Coppell

sounak mullick
9 // 30 Sep 2018, 01:23 IST

Stojanovic (left) in action during the opening match of the ISL 2018/19

Kerala Blasters FC secured three vital points to kick-off their Indian Super League campaign in style with a 2-0 victory over ATK in front of a strong 35,000 crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Two goals late in the second half was enough to script Kerala Blasters FC’s second ever win over ATK. It was a clinical performance from the South Indian team to start things on a positive in their quest for a maiden ISL title.

ATK coach Steve Coppel admitted that giving away the ball so 'cheaply' was the main reason for the loss. During the post-match press conference, he said, “When you are playing in such hot and humid conditions, you cannot give to give away the ball so cheaply like we did today, especially in the first half. In the halftime, I was happy to get in and trying to get the players just to be a little bit focused on possession.”

He added, “We had better possession in the second half, but we did not send the ball high enough into the pitch. We gave the ball away on so many occasions on so many times when we had time, so that’s a learning for us from the first game. We really did not impact the game the way anybody would have liked. We never threatened them consistently like the way I would have liked.”

Steve Coppell stressed the fact that the players need to work on the coordination and feels that the teams’ performance was ‘sporadic’ in nature. Regarding the matter, Steve said, “We’ve got a lot of work to do. In terms of the team playing as a team, it was sporadic. We need to gel a lot better. This is a brand new collection of players. In just 5-6 weeks, it is very difficult to get a routine, a rhythm and a consistent style. But the fundamental problem was not keeping the ball.”

Both the teams played cautiously in the first half, there were a handful of chances but still, it was an entertaining spell of play considering the fact it was the league opener. Kerala Blasters FC got an opportunity in the 4th minute itself, but Matej’s header was slightly off target. Youngsters like Holicharan Narzary and Lalruatthara impressed with their skilful wing play while the others also played their part.

David James, coach of Kerala Blasters FC was pretty pleased with his boys’ performance. He said, “I was a bit frustrated in the first half, but in the later period we played much much better. I was impressed with the wing-backs, they were disciplined. We were the better team, although they had a couple of chances. The first half was tough and the conditions got hotter, but we always tried to win.”

It was in the 77th minute that the visitors took the lead by a header from Matej. Stojanovic’s shot ricocheted off Gerson Viera and fell perfectly for the striker who slotted it past ATK’s goalkeeper to take the lead. Stojanovic doubled the lead with a brilliant strike to log three points for the away team.