ISL 2017: 4 former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan players who will play for ATK

27 Jul 2017

ATK signed some big name players at the draft on Sunday

The Indian Super League (ISL) draft for the Indian players, which took place a couple of days back, saw as many as 134 players being picked up by the ten clubs. While some went back to familiar surroundings, the majority found new clubs whilst a few went undrafted.

Among the ten club who fought for the players in the draft, Kolkata-based franchise ATK did well to put together a pretty competitive squad. The fans in Kolkata definitely can hope that the club can reach the semi-finals yet again (if not replicate last season’s performance).

Here we take a look at former East Bengal and/or Mohun Bagan players who were signed by ATK for the upcoming season.

#4 Debjit Majumder

Debjit Majumder was retained by ATK

Shot-stopper Debjit Majumder was one of the two players retained by ATK before the start of the draft. It was a very good decision, after all, Indian goalkeepers were in demand among the ISL clubs. Moreover, as he has shown on numerous times in the past, Debjit is pretty reliable in between the sticks.

Having started off his career with Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the Calcutta Football League (CFL), Debjit quickly caught the eye of the scouts during his stints with United Sikkim and Kalighat MS. He joined East Bengal for the 2011–12 season but would make only four appearances for the Red and Golds.

His best, though, came during his stint with Mohun Bagan. Debjit even won the Best Goalkeeper of I-League award in 2015 and 2017 as he helped Bagan win two Federation Cups and an I-League title in the last four years. He also helped ATK lift their second ISL trophy last season with his heroics in the penalty shootout against Kerala.