ISL 2017: 5 foreign signings who have played the most in Europe's top 5 leagues

These players are proven at the very top level of world football.

@@vinusp by vinayak s.pai Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 17:01 IST

Dimitar Berbatov is also set to join the list

The 2017-18 season of Indian Super League is about to start soon, in mid-November to be precise. With two new teams added to the league, it is set to be more exciting this season. The league is longer and the marquee player rule has been taken off, which gives the teams freedom to sign the players to balance the squad for the longer league.

ATK will be hoping to retain their title while Kerala Blasters will want to win the silverware they missed twice. On the other hand, newcomers Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will also want to mount a challenge for the league title.

Each team has been busy strengthening in the summer with some big-name foreign signings. Let's look at the five foreign signings this season who have been battle-hardened at the elite stage, that is, the five new ISL players who have played the most in Europe's top five leagues - Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

#5 Braulio Nóbrega - 64 La Liga appearances

Braulio Nóbrega is a Bengaluru FC player

The Spanish striker would bolster the newcomers Bengaluru FC's frontline this year. 31-year-old Nobrega is an Atletico Madrid Academy graduate and has got 11 senior appearances for the team to his name. In 2004, Nobrega started his career with Atletico Madrid B and played two seasons.

There, he made 17 senior appearances for Los Rojiblancos scoring three goals before having loan spells at Mallorca and Getafe in La Liga. He made a permanent move to Real Zaragoza in 2009 helping them with promotion in the first season. Scoring six goals in 58 games, he stayed at Zaragoza for three seasons before moving to second division side FC Cartagena.

Nobrega had played for several second division teams and Greece before moving to Bengaluru FC. With Sunil Chhetri alongside Braulio in the side, Alberto Roca will hope to bring best out the Spanish forward.