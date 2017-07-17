ISL 2017: 5 head coaches who have managed clubs in the Premier League and La Liga

These five men have had elite level experience.

by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 12:57 IST

Rene Meulensteen

The 2017/18 Indian Super League season promises to be the biggest ever. With ten teams in the fold and the league set to run for five months next season, the ISL will not be the same anymore. Clubs have already set their sights on big signings with a view to mounting a title tilt in the forthcoming campaign.

Along with player recruitment, ISL franchises have also been keen on bringing in the best possible candidate to lead the players from the dugout, with as many as seven clubs appointing new head coaches.

The ISL will witness some big names in managerial positions at different clubs, with quite a few of them coming down to India having tasted elite level football in the past. Let us take a look at the five ISL head coaches who have managed clubs in the Premier League and La Liga.

John Gregory - Chennaiyin FC

John Gregory is seen with Arsene Wenger during a Premier League match

Gregory has replaced Marco Materazzi at the helm of 2015 champions Chennaiyin FC and will be tasked to replicate the Italian's success in the forthcoming season.

The 63-year-old comes to India with a wealth of experience, having managed 161 Premier League games in his career. He spent his time in the Premier League with Derby County and Aston Villa and won 64 out of the 161 games in charge.