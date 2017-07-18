Top 5 all-time record goalscorers in Indian Super League history

Sunil Chhetri, surprisingly, doesn’t feature on this list

The Indian Super League (ISL) may be a while away, but excitement for the league is at an all-time high. Fans can’t seem to get enough of India’s biggest football club competition and with more clubs expected to join the fray this season, it promises to be one for the ages.

Goals have been free flowing in the ISL since the league’s inception in 2014. The league has seen a number of players emerge through the ranks for their respective franchises and put on an impressive showing in their new roles. Some of these players have shone more than others, lighting up the league and gaining worldwide recognition. In a league watched by a good number of viewers across the world, the ISL’s reach is almost unbeatable.

So when you’re a proven goal scorer on such a big stage, it is indeed a huge achievement. It should come as no surprise then, that the names on this list are footballers you would have heard of if you’re a regular ISL fan and hopes from these players continue to remain high as ever as we head towards another season of the ISL. Here are the 5 highest goal scorers in the ISL since its inception:

#5 Dudu – 12 goals

Dudu joins the prestigious ranks

Charismatic Nigerian Dudu Omagbemi joins this list as the fifth highest scorer in the ISL owing to his strong performances in the league with Chennaiyin in last season’s outing. An impressive 5 goals from 13 appearances makes Dudu one of the highest scorers in the Chennai outfit currently. Dudu is a player who understands the Indian game having played for Sporting de Clube Goa previously in the I-League along with spells at the likes of Salgaocar, East Bengal and even Mohun Bagan.

His loan spell at Pune City FC and a 2015 run at FC Goa earned him huge praise and the tenacious forward moved to Chennaiyin FC last year and ended up scoring a memorable hat-trick in a game against North East United FC. His stock remains high as we speak and is sure to feature in the coming ISL season in a big way.