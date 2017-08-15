5 ISL stars and their celebrity partners

These ISL players aren't the only celebs in their home.

@SarthRedDevil by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 14:09 IST

Diego Forlan has also played in the ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) has given us plenty of memorable moments since its inception in 2014 and probably the best gift of all was the inclusion of a star-studded lineup featuring some of the best players in the world.

Now granted that these players may not necessarily have been in their prime when they made their way to India but it was a bold step nonetheless to play your favourite sport in a country which isn't known for its footballing prowess. The monetary benefit is another major reason behind so many top players making the move to the sub continent and that is obvious now more than ever with China being able to attract the best players very much in their prime.

The bags of talent and star quality that some of these players have brought to the Indian League has propelled them to Bollywood-esque stardom and with their stardom, paparazzi cannot help but be enamoured with their real life partners. Some of these partners we speak of often end up being huge celebrities in their own right, a fact that often goes unnoticed when we discuss a sport they are not directly associated with.

But with the ISL now gathering mainstream attention and the public demanding more information about their favourite footballers we decided to make a list featuring their significant others. Here are 5 ISL players and their celebrity partners:

#5 Borja Fernandez's wife (Paloma Lopez)

Paloma Lopez and Borja

Borja Fernandez is a name that is very familiar with the streets of Kolkata owing to his huge popularity in the city for playing with local team Atletico de Kolkata. His first stint saw him play 46 matches for the club as he became a critical part of their successful campaign. But what intrigues us most is the fact that it's not just Borja who demands fame and fortune in his family.

He is married to model, presenter and actress Paloma Lopez. The ravishing Lopez has been in a number of TV shows and even movies with prominent commercials such as "Gillette" under her belt. Borja's love for football has seen her take a keen interest in her husband's sporty lifestyle.