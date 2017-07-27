ISL 2017: 5 records held by Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League

The Kochi-based outfit are one of the most popular ISL teams.

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 19:57 IST

Sandesh Jhingan has made the most ISL appearances for an Indian player

Kerala Blasters are among the heavyweight clubs in the Indian Super League, having made it to the final in two of the three seasons so far. The Men in Yellow have had managerial changes in all three ISL seasons, yet they have done incredibly well to beat all odds and qualify for the playoffs in both 2014 and 2016.

The Blasters enjoy one of the most fervent fan bases in Indian football, as their 60,000-capacity Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium almost always sees maximum turnout during the club's games.

With the ISL's retooling set to take effect from next season onward, let us take a look at the five ISL records that are currently held by Kerala Blasters.

#1 Most number of appearances in the ISL

Kerala Blasters' new signing Iain Hume shares the record for the most number of ISL appearances with his former teammate at ATK, Borja Fernandez. The Canadian's 46 appearances is a record in the popular franchise league.

Apart from that, Kerala Blasters also hold the record for the most number of appearances by an Indian player. Sandesh Jhingan's 41 games in the ISL is still a record, and unlike Hume, the India international has played all his ISL matches in the yellow of Kerala Blasters.