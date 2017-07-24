ISL 2017: 5 signings that will complete the Kerala Blasters lineup for next season

Signing at least two of these five players will make Kerala Blasters genuine title challengers.

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 20:41 IST

Who else should KBFC sign for ISL-4?

With the Indian Super League domestic draft done, Kerala Blasters have switched their attentions to the overseas market. They sealed the signing of striker Iain Hume earlier today, but new head coach Rene Meulensteen will have quite a few areas to address in his squad.

Not all of Kerala Blasters' draft signings will be starters in the first eleven, with ex-Shillong Lajong head coach Thangboi Singto's arrival as Meulensteen's assistant signalling a change in the club's approach towards youth.

The signing of Subhashish Roy Chowdhury for Rs 37 lakhs has all but settled the goalkeeping department. Since the emphasis this season for ISL clubs has been on signing Indian goalkeepers, Kerala Blasters have got that position sorted with the former East Bengal and ATK shot-stopper.

Going into their defence, the Men in Yellow have got themselves Jhingan, local lad Rino Anto and current I-League champion with Aizawl FC, Lalruatthara. With Jhingan in central defence and Anto and Ruatthara as the main full-backs, Meulensteen will look to recruit at least one high-profile foreign centre-back, and here are the ones he could possibly go for.

Cedric Hengbart

Hengbart

The Frenchman has played in all three seasons of the ISL so far, having been with the Blasters in two of those seasons. The 37-year-old might be on the wane given his age, but Hengbart has shown his dominance in the Indian game in the past.

The lanky defender is currently a free agent after his contract with Maltese club Mosta ended last month and could well be set for another spell at the Kochi-based club.