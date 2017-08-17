ISL 2017: Another former Manchester United player Paul Rachubka to join Kerala Blasters

He is all set to follow Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov to Kerala Blasters.

Paul Rachubka playing for Bolton Wanderers

Kerala Blasters' Manchester United contingent is set to get bigger if the words of the club's new defensive recruit, Wes Brown are to be believed.

Brown, who put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Blasters earlier this week, revealed in an interview with the Manchester Evening News that ex-Red Devil, goalkeeper Paul Rachubka is heading to the Indian Super League.

"Ex United goalkeeper Paul Rachubka is also going out to Kerala. We got in contact again and it will be good to have someone else out there with me on the playing side,” Brown was quoted as saying.

While Rachubka's transfer has not yet been confirmed and neither has there been any speculation linking him to the ISL, Brown's words suggest that the 36-year-old journeyman is on his way to India.

Rachubka won the 2001-02 Premier League title as a reserve goalkeeper with Manchester United alongside the likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and current ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham. Brown was also part of that title-winning side that finished the season 10 points ahead of Arsenal.

Rachubka came through the ranks at United before spending time at 14 different clubs in the past 15 years. He last played at League One outfit Bury FC but was released at the start of the summer transfer window. The player of American nationality represented England at youth levels but having spent his entire career at lower tier clubs after leaving Manchester United, he couldn't make the step up.

Kerala Blasters have installed former United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen to replace former United winger Steve Coppell as their head coach for the forthcoming ISL campaign. Meulensteen, who has worked with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford, is looking to use his past connections to build a squad capable of lifting the title next season.

Dimitar Berbatov, another title winner at United, is close to reaching an agreement with the Blasters and will be a welcome addition to the team. The Men in Yellow already have pacy, tenacious forwards in CK Vineeth and Iain Hume, hence the addition of the Bulgarian Berbatov will add a different dynamic to their attacking play next season.

Rachubka will provide competition to Subhasish Roy Chowdhury in the Blasters goal and is most likely to be a backup to the 30-year-old Indian international. It is believed that the Blasters will announce the two former United players - Rachubka and Berbatov - on the same day before the end of this week.

