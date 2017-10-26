ISL 2017: Arjun Kapoor becomes new co-owner of FC Pune City

He is also the club's brand ambassador.

What's the story?

In a big announcement today at the JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu, Indian Super League outfit FC Pune City announced their new co-owner and brand ambassador, Bollywood celebrity Arjun Kapoor. He was officially unveiled in the orange-purples of FC Pune City at a glitzy event this afternoon by club CEO Gaurav Modwel.

In case you didn't know...

FC Pune City are among the founder members of the ISL and will fight it out alongside nine other franchises - two of which are newly inducted ones - for the 2017-18 title over a period of five months.

The heart of the matter

Kapoor expressed his delight at being announced as the new face of the Stallions, saying: "I'm very happy & humble to be a part of ISL. It's a very proud moment for me to join as co-owner of FC Pune City.

"My connect with FC Pune City has been there from the first ISL season."

He added: "I love football and have grown up watching and playing the sport. I still actively play with my friends, who also are co-owners at various clubs in ISL. What FC Pune City as a club is doing with football is tremendous and it seemed a natural fit for me to join them in their endeavour to develop a professional eco-system of football across Maharashtra. Our collective enthusiasm is in creating a special and aspirational football team."

Incidentally, Kapoor was also the brand ambassador of the Stallions earlier when he was roped in in 2014. He has also been spotted multiple times at Pune City's games in the ISL, hence this latest announcement comes as little surprise.

What's next?

The 2017-18 ISL kick starts on 17th November but Pune City will start their campaign on 22nd November when they face Delhi Dynamos at the Balewadi Stadium.