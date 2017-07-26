ISL 2017: ATK's two foreign stars from 2016 set for Jamshedpur move

They played a key role in ATK's title win last season.

Sameehg Doutie is keen to come back to India

What's the story?

Two of ATK's Indian Super League title-winners from last season, Sameehg Doutie and Tiri, are all set to join Tata Steel's Jamshedpur FC, foregoing the chance of a reunion with the Kolkata-based club.

According to local Bengal media, both Doutie and Tiri will follow in Iain Hume's footsteps in moving away from ATK ahead of next season's ISL. Hume returned to the Kerala Blasters fold on Monday after two seasons at ATK that fetched him one title.

The context

With the domestic signings for all ISL clubs now done, their focus has turned to recruiting foreign players to complete the squad of 25.

Both Doutie and Tiri are currently free agents whose previous experience in the ISL stands them in good stead to earn lucrative contracts in the cash-rich Indian league.

The heart of the matter

ATK's appointment of two Englishmen, Teddy Sheringham as head coach and Ashley Westwood as technical director, in charge of first team matters suggests that the club are going in a different direction this time out. Their parting of ways with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid has also prompted a departure from the Spanish-heavy way - they had Spanish head coaches in the past three years in addition to a glut of Spanish players - with the attention now being turned to more familiar British climes by the Sheringham-Westwood double act.

It has already been seen in the domestic draft that Westwood has a big say in matters related to personnel, with the former Bengaluru FC head coach drafting in as many as four of his former players, notably Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Robin Singh.

What's next?

Jamshedpur FC are in pole position to sign both Doutie and Tiri according to the report. The newly-formed franchise have already recruited heavily during the domestic draft, roping in Indian stars like Anas Edathodika, Subrata Pal, Mehtab Hossain, Souvik Chakrabarti and Bikash Jairu.

Should they land the former ATK stars, Steve Coppell will have a formidable squad of players, which could even see them challenge for the title in their very first season in the ISL.

Author's take

Being the champions in two of the three years since the ISL's inception, ATK have seen quality players turn up for them over the course of the ISL. Hume was one, Doutie comes close. Tiri was a rock at their back last season under Jose Molina. Therefore, to not resign former player just because of a change in philosophy could prove costly for ATK next season provided other clubs, like Jamshedpur FC, snap up their ex-players.