Full list of ATK squad after ISL 2017 player draft

ATK's updated squad list for ISL-4.

ATK have signed some big-name players

The Indian Super League (ISL) draft concluded a few minutes ago and clubs have now known the fate and shape of their respective squads. Champions ATK had a flying start to the draft proceedings but faltered somewhat in the latter stages. That being said, head coach Teddy Sheringham will have a highly competitive squad of players to mount a title challenge next season.

Having already retained Debjit Majumder and Prabir Das before the draft, the Red and Whites entered the draft in the third round. However, they sprang into action quickly by snapping up the elite Eugeneson Lyngdoh in the first round. They then picked I-League champion Jayesh Rane and things went somewhat downhill ever since.

However, the acquisition of Robin Singh will add a much-needed boost to the defending champions in attack. With Ashley Westwood, the club’s technical director, having previously worked with the likes of Lyngdoh and Robin, ATK will be among the title challengers next season.

Jayesh Rane, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Keegan Pereira, Shankar Sampingraj, Anwar Ali, Hitesh Sharma, Robin Singh, Rupert Nongrum, Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Fernandes, Ronald Singh, Kunzang Bhutia, Bipin Singh. the new signings for the club.

Here is the updated ATK squad for ISL-4, with all the draft signings, retentions and foreign players included.

Debjit Majumder

Prabir Das

Jayesh Rane

Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Keegan Pereira

Shankar Sampingraj

Anwar Ali

Hitesh Sharma

Robin Singh

Rupert Nongrum

Ashutosh Mehta

Augustin Fernandes

Ronald Singh

Kunzang Bhutia

Bipin Singh

The champions havesigned quite a few big-name Indian players like Lyngdoh, Robin, Rane and Ashutosh Mehta, clearly signalling their intent to hit the ground running in pursuit of a hat-trick of ISL titles.