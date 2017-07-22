ISL 2017 Auction/Draft: Date, time, player list, rules and format

All you need to know about tomorrow's draft.

The Indian Super League will not be the same anymore

The Indian Super League (ISL) will allow all its ten teams to pick 15 to 18 Indian players in their respective squads during the domestic draft. The draft is scheduled to be held tomorrow at St Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

All the teams - including the new ISL franchises Bengaluru FC and Tata Jamshedpur FC - will start with a clean slate and they will build their teams from scratch during tomorrow's big day.

Here are the key details about the ISL domestic player draft, including the list of players who will be involved, date, time, format and rules.

Date: 23rd July 2017

Time: 9.30 am to 4 pm IST

Venue: St Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai

List of players:

More than 200 players will be part of the ISL domestic draft tomorrow, with star names like Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Robin Singh also among them. Here are the names of players for whose signatures clubs will fight.

Many India internationals like Bikash Jairu, Pritam Kotal and Holicharan Narzary are in the draft

Eugeneson Lyngdoh - Rs 1.1 crores

Anas Edathodika - Rs 1.1 crores

Subrata Paul - Rs 87 lakhs

Pritam Kotal - Rs 75 lakhs

Balwant Singh - Rs 65 lakhs

Robin Singh - Rs 65 lakhs

Arindam Bhattacharja - Rs 64 lakhs

Lenny Rodrigues - Rs 60 lakhs

Narayan Das - Rs 58 lakhs

Pronay Halder - Rs 58 lakhs

Thoi Singh Khangenbam - Rs 57 lakhs

Bikash Jairu - Rs 55 lakhs

Jackichand Singh telem - Rs 55 lakhs

Harmanjot Singh Khabra - Rs 53 lakhs

Bikramjit Singh - Rs 53 lakhs

Leihaorungbam Dhanachandra Singh - Rs 50 lakhs

Romeo Fernandes - Rs 50 lakhs

Mehtab Hossain - Rs 50 lakhs

Albino Gomes - Rs 50 lakhs

Irom Seityasen Singh - Rs 50 lakhs

Ravanan Dharmaraj - Rs 50 lakhs

Jayesh Dilip Rane - Rs 49 lakhs

Lalrindika Ralte - Rs 48 lakhs

Raju Eknath Gaikwad - Rs 47 lakhs

Hali Charan Narzary - Rs 45 lakhs

Ashutosh Mehta - Rs 45 lakhs

Lalchhuanmawia (Chhuantea Fanai) - Rs 45 lakhs

Sauvik Chakrabarti - Rs 45 lakhs

Milan Singh Ongnam - Rs 45 lakhs

Ganesh Dhanapal - Rs 44 lakhs

Mehrajuddin Wadoo - Rs 43 lakhs

Rahul Shankar Bheke - Rs 43 lakhs

Arata Izumi - Rs 40 lakhs

Kean Francis Lewis - Rs 40 lakhs

Seiminlen Doungel - Rs 38 lakhs

Lalthuammawia Ralte - Rs 38 lakhs

Baljit Sahni - Rs 37 lakhs

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury - Rs 37 lakhs

Sandip Nandy - Rs 36 lakhs

Gouramangi Singh - Rs 35 lakhs

Nirmal Chettri - Rs 35 lakhs

Anwar Ali - Rs 35 lakhs

Alwyn George - Rs 35 lakhs

Aiborlong Khongjee - Rs 35 lakhs

Adil Ahmed Khan - Rs 32 lakhs

Siam Hanghal - Rs 31 lakhs

Mohanraj Nallappan - Rs 30 lakhs

Augustin Melvyn Fernandes - Rs 30 lakhs

Sanju Pradhan - Rs 30 lakhs

Fulganco Cardozo - Rs 30 lakhs

Thongkhosiem Haokip - Rs 30 lakhs

Mohammed Rafi Madambillath - Rs 30 lakhs

Pratik Chowdhary - Rs 30 lakhs

Keegan Pereira - Rs 28 lakhs

Abhishek Das - Rs 28 lakhs

Brandon Fernandes - Rs 28 lakhs

Lalhmangaihsanga (Sena Ralte) - Rs 27 lakhs

Robin Gurung - Rs 26 lakhs

Jewel Raja Shaikh - Rs 26 lakhs

Shankar Sampingiraj - Rs 25 lakhs

Reagan Singh Keisham - Rs 25 lakhs

Lalruatthara - Rs 25 lakhs

Zohmingliana Ralte (Zotea) - Rs 25 lakhs

Robert Lalthlamuana - Rs 25 lakhs

Pawan Kumar - Rs 25 lakhs

Pratesh Shirodkar - Rs 24 lakhs

Boithang Haokip - Rs 20 lakhs

Francisco Fernandes - Rs 20 lakhs

Keenan Almeida - Rs 20 lakhs

Debabrata Roy - Rs 20 lakhs

Rowilson Rolando Rodrigues - Rs 20 lakhs

Lalchhawnkima (Kim Kima) - Rs 20 lakhs

Zakeer Mundampara - Rs 18 lakhs

Shouvik Ghosh - Rs 18 lakhs

Saumik Dey - Rs 18 lakhs

Subhasish Bose - Rs 17 lakhs

Anthony D’Souza - Rs 16 lakhs

Malemnganba Meitei Kshetrimayum - Rs 16 lakhs

Sumit Passi - Rs 15 lakhs

Gurjinder Kumar - Rs 15 lakhs

Denson Devadas - Rs 15 lakhs

Kunal Sawant - Rs 15 lakhs

Malsawmtluanga Shylo - Rs 15 lakhs

Ravi Kumar - Rs 15 lakhs

Manandeep - Rs 15 lakhs

Manish Maithani - Rs 15 lakhs

Justine Stephen - Rs 14 lakhs

Collin Abranches - Rs 13 lakhs

Yumnam Raju Mangang - Rs 12 lakhs

Mohammed Ali - Rs 12 lakhs

Rana Gharami - Rs 12 lakhs

Vinit Rai - Rs 12 lakhs

Germanpreet Singh - Rs 12 lakhs

Abdul Hakku Nediyodath - Rs 12 lakhs

Gurtej Singh - Rs 12 lakhs

Pawan Kumar - Rs 12 lakhs

Shilton Sydney DSilva - Rs 12 lakhs

Arnab Das Sharma - Rs 12 lakhs

NidhinLal Moolaka Veedu - Rs 12 lakhs

Darren Caldeira - Rs 12 lakhs

Thokchom Naoba Singh - Rs 12 lakhs

David Khamchin Ngaihte - Rs 12 lakhs

Denzil Franco - Rs 10 lakhs

Mohd. Sajid Dhot - Rs 10 lakhs

Hitesh Sharma - Rs 10 lakhs

Beikhokhei Beingaichho - Rs 10 lakhs

Arashpreet Singh - Rs 10 lakhs

Samuel Shadap - Rs 10 lakhs

Kunzang Bhutia - Rs 10 lakhs

Abhra Mondal - Rs 10 lakhs

Rahim Nabi Syed - Rs 10 lakhs

Ashim Biswas - Rs 10 lakhs

Ronald Singh Shaikhom - Rs 10 lakhs

Lalthakima - Rs 10 lakhs

Priyant Kumar Singh - Rs 10 lakhs

Sukhadev Patil - Rs 10 lakhs

Munmun Timothy Lugun - Rs 10 lakhs

Ramu Srikanth - Rs 10 lakhs

Jaison Vales - Rs 10 lakhs

Seriton Benny Fernandes - Rs 10 lakhs

Bruno Colaco - Rs 10 lakhs

Ishan Debnath - Rs 10 lakhs

Arup Debnath - Rs 10 lakhs

Manju Nanjangud Shivananju - Rs 9 lakhs

Beevan D’Mello - Rs 8 lakhs

Sanjiban Ghosh - Rs 8 lakhs

Godwin Diogo Franco - Rs 8 lakhs

Anupam Sarkar - Rs 8 lakhs

Uttam Rai - Rs 8 lakhs

Lalrempuia Fanai - Rs 8 lakhs

Durga Boro - Rs 8 lakhs

Karan Sawhney - Rs 8 lakhs

Simranjeet Singh - Rs 8 lakhs

Shahin Lal Meloli - Rs 8 lakhs

Jony Routh - Rs 8 lakhs

Wayne Vaz - Rs 8 lakhs

Deepak Devrani - Rs 8 lakhs

Sanjay Balmuchu - Rs 8 lakhs

Abhishek Das (GK) - Rs 8 lakhs

Ponif Vaz - Rs 8 lakhs

Joyner Monte Lourenco - Rs 8 lakhs

Kamaljit Singh - Rs 8 lakhs

Ajay Singh - Rs 8 lakhs

Harshad Deepak Meher - Rs 8 lakhs

Surchandra Singh Chandan - Rs 8 lakhs

Israil Gurung - Rs 7 lakhs

Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei - Rs 7 lakhs

Gurpreet Singh - Rs 7 lakhs

Moniruzzaman Ansari Mohammad - Rs 7 lakhs

Amoes Thiruvathanadhan - Rs 7 lakhs

Neel Shah - Rs 7 lakhs

Farukh Haji Kasam Choudhary - Rs 7 lakhs

Nadong Bhotia - Rs 6 lakhs

Rakesh Mashih - Rs 6 lakhs

Gursimrat Singh Gill - Rs 6 lakhs

Dhruvmil Vipul Pandya - Rs 6 lakhs

Amey Ranawade - Rs 6 lakhs

Subodh Kumar - Rs 6 lakhs

Ubaid Chono Kadavath - Rs 6 lakhs

Harpreet Singh - Rs 6 lakhs

Sukhwinder Singh - Rs 6 lakhs

Umesh Perambra - Rs 6 lakhs

Akshay Joshy - Rs 6 lakhs

Moirangthem Loken Meitei - Rs 6 lakhs

Pranjal Bhumij - Rs 6 lakhs

Sushil Meitei Ahongshangbam - Rs 6 lakhs

Sahil Tavora - Rs 6 lakhs

Atinder Mani - Rs 6 lakhs

Naveen Kumar - Rs 6 lakhs

Biswajit Saha - Rs 6 lakhs

Abhishek Vinay Singh Rawat - Rs 6 lakhs

Mobin Rai - Rs 6 lakhs

Ajith Sivan - Rs 6 lakhs

Davinder Singh - Rs 6 lakhs

Dashyanng Kachru - Rs 5 lakhs

Imran Khan - Rs 5 lakhs

Avilash Paul - Rs 5 lakhs

Nikhil Kadam - Rs 5 lakhs

Sumit Das - Rs 5 lakhs

Clyde Fernandes - Rs 5 lakhs

Souvik Das - Rs 5 lakhs

Siddharth Singh - Rs 5 lakhs

Indrajeet Dinkar Chougule - Rs 5 lakhs

Calvin Abhishek - Rs 4 lakhs

Abinash Ruidas TBC

Alber Gonsalves TBC

Cajetan Fernandes TBC

Jovel Martins TBC

Konsham Chinglensana Singh TBC

Soraisam Pritam Kumar Singh TBC

Rino Anto TBC

K.Lalthathanga TBC

Lallianzuala Chhangte TBC

Mawhmingthanga TBC

Rohit Kumar TBC

Bipin Singh Thounaojam TBC

Rupert Lamlang Nongrum TBC

Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak TBC

Nim Dorjee Tamang TBC

Nijwm Muchahary TBC

Amit Tudu TBC

Kyntiew Shaphrang Kharlukhi TBC

Surya Tirkey TBC

Format and rules

The format of the draft is such that at the end of the third round, all ten teams must have three Indian senior players in their respective squads. Tata Jamshedpur and Delhi Dynamos will enter the draft in the first round, while Pune City will join them in the second round.

All other teams with the exception of Chennaiyin FC will enter the draft in the third round. Chennaiyin will be the last entrant having retained two senior players and one Under-21 player who is capped by India.

Tata Jamshedpur will be allowed the first pick by virtue of them being a new entity in Indian football. Delhi Dynamos will have the second pick in the first round of the draft. There will be 15 rounds in total. All ten clubs will have a squad of minimum 15 Indian players by the end of the draft process tomorrow.

The sequence of the draft is as follows:

Round 1:

1st pick: Tata Jamshedpur

2nd pick: Delhi Dynamos

Round 2:

1st pick: Tata Jamshedpur

2nd pick: Delhi Dynamos

3rd pick: Pune City

Round 3 and onwards:

There will be a drawing of lots to determine the sequence of teams who will pick one player in each round. The drawing of lots will take place later today. By the end of round three, nine teams will have picked at least one player. Chennaiyin FC will join the party in round four.

With players with a cumulative valuation of more than Rs 40 crores, tomorrow's draft is the biggest ever in ISL history as the franchise league sets about changing the face of Indian football.