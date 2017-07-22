ISL 2017 Auction/Draft: Date, time, player list, rules and format
All you need to know about tomorrow's draft.
The Indian Super League (ISL) will allow all its ten teams to pick 15 to 18 Indian players in their respective squads during the domestic draft. The draft is scheduled to be held tomorrow at St Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai.
All the teams - including the new ISL franchises Bengaluru FC and Tata Jamshedpur FC - will start with a clean slate and they will build their teams from scratch during tomorrow's big day.
Here are the key details about the ISL domestic player draft, including the list of players who will be involved, date, time, format and rules.
Date: 23rd July 2017
Time: 9.30 am to 4 pm IST
Venue: St Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai
List of players:
More than 200 players will be part of the ISL domestic draft tomorrow, with star names like Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Robin Singh also among them. Here are the names of players for whose signatures clubs will fight.
Eugeneson Lyngdoh - Rs 1.1 crores
Anas Edathodika - Rs 1.1 crores
Subrata Paul - Rs 87 lakhs
Pritam Kotal - Rs 75 lakhs
Balwant Singh - Rs 65 lakhs
Robin Singh - Rs 65 lakhs
Arindam Bhattacharja - Rs 64 lakhs
Lenny Rodrigues - Rs 60 lakhs
Narayan Das - Rs 58 lakhs
Pronay Halder - Rs 58 lakhs
Thoi Singh Khangenbam - Rs 57 lakhs
Bikash Jairu - Rs 55 lakhs
Jackichand Singh telem - Rs 55 lakhs
Harmanjot Singh Khabra - Rs 53 lakhs
Bikramjit Singh - Rs 53 lakhs
Leihaorungbam Dhanachandra Singh - Rs 50 lakhs
Romeo Fernandes - Rs 50 lakhs
Mehtab Hossain - Rs 50 lakhs
Albino Gomes - Rs 50 lakhs
Irom Seityasen Singh - Rs 50 lakhs
Ravanan Dharmaraj - Rs 50 lakhs
Jayesh Dilip Rane - Rs 49 lakhs
Lalrindika Ralte - Rs 48 lakhs
Raju Eknath Gaikwad - Rs 47 lakhs
Hali Charan Narzary - Rs 45 lakhs
Ashutosh Mehta - Rs 45 lakhs
Lalchhuanmawia (Chhuantea Fanai) - Rs 45 lakhs
Sauvik Chakrabarti - Rs 45 lakhs
Milan Singh Ongnam - Rs 45 lakhs
Ganesh Dhanapal - Rs 44 lakhs
Mehrajuddin Wadoo - Rs 43 lakhs
Rahul Shankar Bheke - Rs 43 lakhs
Arata Izumi - Rs 40 lakhs
Kean Francis Lewis - Rs 40 lakhs
Seiminlen Doungel - Rs 38 lakhs
Lalthuammawia Ralte - Rs 38 lakhs
Baljit Sahni - Rs 37 lakhs
Subhashish Roy Chowdhury - Rs 37 lakhs
Sandip Nandy - Rs 36 lakhs
Gouramangi Singh - Rs 35 lakhs
Nirmal Chettri - Rs 35 lakhs
Anwar Ali - Rs 35 lakhs
Alwyn George - Rs 35 lakhs
Aiborlong Khongjee - Rs 35 lakhs
Adil Ahmed Khan - Rs 32 lakhs
Siam Hanghal - Rs 31 lakhs
Mohanraj Nallappan - Rs 30 lakhs
Augustin Melvyn Fernandes - Rs 30 lakhs
Sanju Pradhan - Rs 30 lakhs
Fulganco Cardozo - Rs 30 lakhs
Thongkhosiem Haokip - Rs 30 lakhs
Mohammed Rafi Madambillath - Rs 30 lakhs
Pratik Chowdhary - Rs 30 lakhs
Keegan Pereira - Rs 28 lakhs
Abhishek Das - Rs 28 lakhs
Brandon Fernandes - Rs 28 lakhs
Lalhmangaihsanga (Sena Ralte) - Rs 27 lakhs
Robin Gurung - Rs 26 lakhs
Jewel Raja Shaikh - Rs 26 lakhs
Shankar Sampingiraj - Rs 25 lakhs
Reagan Singh Keisham - Rs 25 lakhs
Lalruatthara - Rs 25 lakhs
Zohmingliana Ralte (Zotea) - Rs 25 lakhs
Robert Lalthlamuana - Rs 25 lakhs
Pawan Kumar - Rs 25 lakhs
Pratesh Shirodkar - Rs 24 lakhs
Boithang Haokip - Rs 20 lakhs
Francisco Fernandes - Rs 20 lakhs
Keenan Almeida - Rs 20 lakhs
Debabrata Roy - Rs 20 lakhs
Rowilson Rolando Rodrigues - Rs 20 lakhs
Lalchhawnkima (Kim Kima) - Rs 20 lakhs
Zakeer Mundampara - Rs 18 lakhs
Shouvik Ghosh - Rs 18 lakhs
Saumik Dey - Rs 18 lakhs
Subhasish Bose - Rs 17 lakhs
Anthony D’Souza - Rs 16 lakhs
Malemnganba Meitei Kshetrimayum - Rs 16 lakhs
Sumit Passi - Rs 15 lakhs
Gurjinder Kumar - Rs 15 lakhs
Denson Devadas - Rs 15 lakhs
Kunal Sawant - Rs 15 lakhs
Malsawmtluanga Shylo - Rs 15 lakhs
Ravi Kumar - Rs 15 lakhs
Manandeep - Rs 15 lakhs
Manish Maithani - Rs 15 lakhs
Justine Stephen - Rs 14 lakhs
Collin Abranches - Rs 13 lakhs
Yumnam Raju Mangang - Rs 12 lakhs
Mohammed Ali - Rs 12 lakhs
Rana Gharami - Rs 12 lakhs
Vinit Rai - Rs 12 lakhs
Germanpreet Singh - Rs 12 lakhs
Abdul Hakku Nediyodath - Rs 12 lakhs
Gurtej Singh - Rs 12 lakhs
Pawan Kumar - Rs 12 lakhs
Shilton Sydney DSilva - Rs 12 lakhs
Arnab Das Sharma - Rs 12 lakhs
NidhinLal Moolaka Veedu - Rs 12 lakhs
Darren Caldeira - Rs 12 lakhs
Thokchom Naoba Singh - Rs 12 lakhs
David Khamchin Ngaihte - Rs 12 lakhs
Denzil Franco - Rs 10 lakhs
Mohd. Sajid Dhot - Rs 10 lakhs
Hitesh Sharma - Rs 10 lakhs
Beikhokhei Beingaichho - Rs 10 lakhs
Arashpreet Singh - Rs 10 lakhs
Samuel Shadap - Rs 10 lakhs
Kunzang Bhutia - Rs 10 lakhs
Abhra Mondal - Rs 10 lakhs
Rahim Nabi Syed - Rs 10 lakhs
Ashim Biswas - Rs 10 lakhs
Ronald Singh Shaikhom - Rs 10 lakhs
Lalthakima - Rs 10 lakhs
Priyant Kumar Singh - Rs 10 lakhs
Sukhadev Patil - Rs 10 lakhs
Munmun Timothy Lugun - Rs 10 lakhs
Ramu Srikanth - Rs 10 lakhs
Jaison Vales - Rs 10 lakhs
Seriton Benny Fernandes - Rs 10 lakhs
Bruno Colaco - Rs 10 lakhs
Ishan Debnath - Rs 10 lakhs
Arup Debnath - Rs 10 lakhs
Manju Nanjangud Shivananju - Rs 9 lakhs
Beevan D’Mello - Rs 8 lakhs
Sanjiban Ghosh - Rs 8 lakhs
Godwin Diogo Franco - Rs 8 lakhs
Anupam Sarkar - Rs 8 lakhs
Uttam Rai - Rs 8 lakhs
Lalrempuia Fanai - Rs 8 lakhs
Durga Boro - Rs 8 lakhs
Karan Sawhney - Rs 8 lakhs
Simranjeet Singh - Rs 8 lakhs
Shahin Lal Meloli - Rs 8 lakhs
Jony Routh - Rs 8 lakhs
Wayne Vaz - Rs 8 lakhs
Deepak Devrani - Rs 8 lakhs
Sanjay Balmuchu - Rs 8 lakhs
Abhishek Das (GK) - Rs 8 lakhs
Ponif Vaz - Rs 8 lakhs
Joyner Monte Lourenco - Rs 8 lakhs
Kamaljit Singh - Rs 8 lakhs
Ajay Singh - Rs 8 lakhs
Harshad Deepak Meher - Rs 8 lakhs
Surchandra Singh Chandan - Rs 8 lakhs
Israil Gurung - Rs 7 lakhs
Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei - Rs 7 lakhs
Gurpreet Singh - Rs 7 lakhs
Moniruzzaman Ansari Mohammad - Rs 7 lakhs
Amoes Thiruvathanadhan - Rs 7 lakhs
Neel Shah - Rs 7 lakhs
Farukh Haji Kasam Choudhary - Rs 7 lakhs
Nadong Bhotia - Rs 6 lakhs
Rakesh Mashih - Rs 6 lakhs
Gursimrat Singh Gill - Rs 6 lakhs
Dhruvmil Vipul Pandya - Rs 6 lakhs
Amey Ranawade - Rs 6 lakhs
Subodh Kumar - Rs 6 lakhs
Ubaid Chono Kadavath - Rs 6 lakhs
Harpreet Singh - Rs 6 lakhs
Sukhwinder Singh - Rs 6 lakhs
Umesh Perambra - Rs 6 lakhs
Akshay Joshy - Rs 6 lakhs
Moirangthem Loken Meitei - Rs 6 lakhs
Pranjal Bhumij - Rs 6 lakhs
Sushil Meitei Ahongshangbam - Rs 6 lakhs
Sahil Tavora - Rs 6 lakhs
Atinder Mani - Rs 6 lakhs
Naveen Kumar - Rs 6 lakhs
Biswajit Saha - Rs 6 lakhs
Abhishek Vinay Singh Rawat - Rs 6 lakhs
Mobin Rai - Rs 6 lakhs
Ajith Sivan - Rs 6 lakhs
Davinder Singh - Rs 6 lakhs
Dashyanng Kachru - Rs 5 lakhs
Imran Khan - Rs 5 lakhs
Avilash Paul - Rs 5 lakhs
Nikhil Kadam - Rs 5 lakhs
Sumit Das - Rs 5 lakhs
Clyde Fernandes - Rs 5 lakhs
Souvik Das - Rs 5 lakhs
Siddharth Singh - Rs 5 lakhs
Indrajeet Dinkar Chougule - Rs 5 lakhs
Calvin Abhishek - Rs 4 lakhs
Abinash Ruidas TBC
Alber Gonsalves TBC
Cajetan Fernandes TBC
Jovel Martins TBC
Konsham Chinglensana Singh TBC
Soraisam Pritam Kumar Singh TBC
Rino Anto TBC
K.Lalthathanga TBC
Lallianzuala Chhangte TBC
Mawhmingthanga TBC
Rohit Kumar TBC
Bipin Singh Thounaojam TBC
Rupert Lamlang Nongrum TBC
Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak TBC
Nim Dorjee Tamang TBC
Nijwm Muchahary TBC
Amit Tudu TBC
Kyntiew Shaphrang Kharlukhi TBC
Surya Tirkey TBC
Format and rules
The format of the draft is such that at the end of the third round, all ten teams must have three Indian senior players in their respective squads. Tata Jamshedpur and Delhi Dynamos will enter the draft in the first round, while Pune City will join them in the second round.
All other teams with the exception of Chennaiyin FC will enter the draft in the third round. Chennaiyin will be the last entrant having retained two senior players and one Under-21 player who is capped by India.
Tata Jamshedpur will be allowed the first pick by virtue of them being a new entity in Indian football. Delhi Dynamos will have the second pick in the first round of the draft. There will be 15 rounds in total. All ten clubs will have a squad of minimum 15 Indian players by the end of the draft process tomorrow.
The sequence of the draft is as follows:
Round 1:
1st pick: Tata Jamshedpur
2nd pick: Delhi Dynamos
Round 2:
1st pick: Tata Jamshedpur
2nd pick: Delhi Dynamos
3rd pick: Pune City
Round 3 and onwards:
There will be a drawing of lots to determine the sequence of teams who will pick one player in each round. The drawing of lots will take place later today. By the end of round three, nine teams will have picked at least one player. Chennaiyin FC will join the party in round four.
With players with a cumulative valuation of more than Rs 40 crores, tomorrow's draft is the biggest ever in ISL history as the franchise league sets about changing the face of Indian football.