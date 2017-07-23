Full list of Delhi Dynamos squad after ISL 2017 player auction/draft

Delhi Dynamos will now focus on ideal foreign players.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 23 Jul 2017, 15:08 IST

Delhi Dynamos headed into the draft with a clean slate

The much-awaited players’ draft of ISL 2017-18 took place on Sunday to decide fates of the footballers for the upcoming season. The drafting was thoroughly exciting as teams went hard for their favourites. 205 players went under the hammer.

The ISL explained in a release that “a minimum of 15 and maximum of 18 Indian players in the squad, including two U21 development players, are mandatory.” Each of the franchises has been allowed to retain two of the senior players from their 2016 squad, in addition to retaining up to three U21 players to fill up the development player quota.

The fourth edition of the Indian Super League will be held over five months and will include 10 teams after the addition of Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur FC is owned by Tata Group and the latest inclusion of this year’s ISL, on the other side, Bengaluru FC is the only club this year that came from I-League and joined the cash rich league. It will be recognised as the official top flight football league of the country along with the I-League.

Delhi Dynamos didn’t retain any player from the last season. After confirming Portuguese Miguel Angel as their new head coach, Delhi went all out to buy the best players they could for the forthcoming season.

In the very first round, Dynamos secured one of the most promising goalkeepers, Albino Gomes followed by Country’s best right back at the moment Pritam Kotal in the second round. In the next three rounds, the Delhi outfit bagged Chhangte, Sena Ralte and Seityasen Singh which gave an indication that the Lions were executing their plans in their thrive to make a formidable side.

In the next round, they picked 19-year-old Vinit Rai. Their best buys today were Romeo Fernandes, Rowilson Rodrigues, etc. The Lions are yet to pick rest of their 10 players. They are in talks with a lot of overseas players and they will have to confirm it within a given deadline.

Let’s have a look at the Delhi Dynamos squad so far.

Updated Squad List of Delhi Dynamos FC

1. Albino Gomes (GK)

2. Pritam Kotal

3. Lallianzuala Chhangte

4. Sena Ralte

5. Seityasen Singh

6. Pratik Chowdhury

7. Vinit Rai

8. Romeo Fernandes

9. David Ngaihte

10. Sukhadev Patil

11. Sajid Dhot

12. Rowinson Rodriguese

13. Mummun Timothy Lugun

14. Arnab Das Sharma

15. Simranjeet Singh