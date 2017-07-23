Full list of Kerala Blasters squad after ISL 2017 player auction/draft

Kerala Blasters' updated squad list for ISL-4.

Kerala Blasters have a decent-looking squad

The Indian Super League (ISL) draft has just concluded and clubs have now known the fate and shape of their respective squads. Kerala Blasters had a tough start to the draft proceedings but managed to build together a decent enough squad for their new head coach Rene Meulensteen, who had a watching brief alongside assistant coach Thangboi Singto.

Having already retained Sandesh Jhingan and CK Vineeth before the draft, the Blasters entered the draft in the third round. However, they sprang into action when ATK picked Eugeneson Lyngdoh and challenged their pick with an instant trading request.

That said, the Men in Yellow will be confident of putting up a good showing in the 2017/18 ISL season. Having been beaten twice in the final in 2014 and 2016, Meulensteen has been tasked with leading the Blasters to glory next season.

Rino Anto, Lalruatthara, Milan Singh, Arata Izumi, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Jackichand Singh, Siam Hanghal, Lalthakima, Pritam Kumar Singh, Samuel Shadap, Loken Meitei, Karan Sawhney, Ajith Sivan are the players the club signed during the domestic draft. Here is the updated Kerala Blasters squad for ISL-4, with all the draft signings included.

CK Vineeth

Sandesh Jhingan

Prashanth K

Rino Anto

Lalruatthara

Milan Singh

Arata Izumi

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

Jackichand Singh

Siam Hanghal

Lalthakima

Pritam Kumar Singh

Samuel Shadap

Loken Meitei

Karan Sawhney

Ajith Sivan

With the likes of Vineeth and Jacki in their side, Kerala Blasters have adequate attacking firepower but they could face a goal scoring problem should Vineeth misfire. They are most likely to rope in a foreign striker to reduce the goalscoring burden on Vineeth. That said, Kerala Blasters have a formidable rearguard with the likes of Jhingan, Anto and Ruatthara in their ranks.