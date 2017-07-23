Full list of NorthEast United squad after ISL 2017 player auction/draft

NEUFC had a productive outing at the ISL domestic draft today.

23 Jul 2017

The John Abraham-owned side prioritised the signing of players from North East India

Having to adhere to a fixed budget of Rs. 18 crores in total, every single team in the Indian Super League was required to be at their tactical best to ensure they picked up not only the best, inform players but also the players suited to their needs. The newcomers from Jharkhand, Jamshedpur FC were expectedly aggressive in the domestic draft from the get go. Fellow ISL first-timers Bengaluru FC started off slowly but remained poised and picked up an interesting set of footballers.

Having just missed out on a playoff spot last season, NorthEast United FC were intent on securing their foundation of Indian players this time around. They finished fifth last time courtesy of six losses – the joint second highest in the league. As a result, the Highlanders parted ways with former coach, Nelo Vingada and roped in the Portuguese, Joao Carlos Pires de Deus as their head coach.

Ahead of the draft, they decided to retain lanky midfielder, Rowllin Borges. The defensive midfielder has been a regular starter for India and will provide some much-needed stability in the middle of the park. NorthEast United also retained 24-year-old goalkeeper, TP Rehenesh who will in all probability continue to start for them between the sticks.

NEUFC made their entry into the domestic draft from Round 3. The first player they signed was India winger Holicharan Narzary who will pocket home a cool Rs 45 Lakh. They returned once again in round 4 and swooped in on former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan defender, Nirmal Chettri, picking him up for a reasonable Rs 35 Lakh.

The Highlanders went big in round 5 by acquiring the services of local boy Lalrindika Ralte. The attacking midfielder was picked up for Rs 50 Lakh. An overview suggests that North East have a set of competitive players in their team, more than capable of merely challenging. It remains to be seen how they shape up eventually. Here is the latest squad list for NEUFC

Updated Squad List of North East United FC

Goalkeepers: Ravi Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Gurusimrat Gill, Gurpreet Singh

Defenders: Nirmal Chettri, Robert Lalthlamuana, Reagan Singh, Abdul Hakku

Midfielders: Holicharan Narzary, Lalrindika Ralte, Rowlin Borges, Malemnganba Meitei, Lalrempuia Fanai, Sushil Meitei.

Forwards: Seminlen Doungel.