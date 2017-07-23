ISL 2017 Auction/Draft: Teams and full list of players sold after the draft

These players have made the cut.

ATK made some big signings

The Indian Super League draft earlier today saw the signing of more than 100 players from the total available 205 players. Big names like Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Anas Edathodika were roped in right after the commencement of the draft, while the likes of Robin Singh and Jackichand Singh had to wait a while to have their names on the books of ISL clubs.

From the first round to the 15th round, clubs took into account various factors in making up their wish lists, not least the salaries and the luck of the draw. At the end of it all, the ten ISL teams have their squad spine sorted until the big foreign signings come round.

Here are all the players signed by the ten ISL clubs in the draft today, including the developmental players.

ATK: Jayesh Rane, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Keegan Pereira, Shankar Sampingraj, Anwar Ali, Hitesh Sharma, Robin Singh, Rupert Nongrum, Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Fernandes, Ronald Singh, Kunzang Bhutia, Bipin Singh.

Bengaluru FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Subhashish Bose, Alwyn George, Lenny Rodrigues, Zotea Ralte, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Calvin Abhishek, Joyner Lourenco, Collin Abranches, Boithang Haokip, Abhra Mandal.

Chennaiyin FC: Thoi Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanachandra Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Fulganco Cardozo, Pawan Kumar, Keenan Almeida, Mohammed Rafi, Dhanapal Ganesh, Sanjay Balmuchu, Francisco Fernandes, Shahin Lal Meloli.

Delhi Dynamos: Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sena Ralte, Seityasen Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Romeo Fernandes, David Ngaihte, Sukhadev Patil, Sajid Dhot, Rowilson Rodrigues, Munmun Timothy Lugun, Arnab Das Sharma, Simranjit Singh.

FC Goa: Narayan Das, Pronay Halder, Chinglensana Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes, Pratesh Shirodkar, Naveen Kumar, Mohamed Ali, Jovel Martins, Amey Ranawade, Anthony DSouza, Mohammed Yasir, Bruno Colaco.

Mumbai City FC: Balwant Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Raju Gaikwad, Abinash Ruidas, Sahil Tavora, Aiborlang Khongjee, Sanju Pradhan, Zakeer Mundampara, Biswajit Saha, Pranjal Bhumij, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Kunal Sawant, Lalchhawnkima.

Pune City: Adil Khan, Kean Lewis, Chhuantea, Jewel Raja, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Harpreet Singh, Wayne Vaz, Kamaljit Singh, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Singh, Gurtej Singh, Pawan Kumar, Baljit Sahni.

Kerala Blasters: Rino Anto, Lalruatthara, Milan Singh, Arata Izumi, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Jackichand Singh, Siam Hanghal, Lalthakima, Pritam Kumar Singh, Samuel Shadap, Loken Meitei, Karan Sawhney, Ajith Sivan.

NorthEast United: Holicharan Narzary, Nirmal Chettri, Lalrindika Ralte, Robert Lalthlamuana, Sieminlen Doungel, Reagan Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gursimrat Gill, Abdul Hakku, Lalrempuia Fanai, Gurpreet Singh, Sushil Meitei, Malemnganba Meitei.

Jamshedpur FC: Anas Edathodika, Subrata Pal, Mehtab Hossain, Shouvik Chakrabarti, Robin Gurung, Bikash Jairu, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Souvik Ghosh, Sairuat Kima, Sanjiban Ghosh, Farukh Choudhary, Sumeet Passi, Yumnam Raju, Ashim Biswas, Siddharth Singh.