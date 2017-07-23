Full list of Jamshedpur FC squad after ISL 2017 player auction/draft

The Indian player draft for the fourth edition of the ISL took place earlier today in Mumbai. As many as 205 players went under the draft process. Each team had a maximum salary cap of INR 18 crores out of which INR 12.5 crores was reserved for foreigners. ISL regulations dictate each team to have a maximum squad strength of 25 players (and a maximum of 18 Indian players). A total of 15 rounds took place in the draft process from where the 10 teams built their Indian contingent.

Eight of the ten ISL teams had retained 16 players. Only Delhi Dynamos and debutants Jamshedpur FC did not retain or sign any Indian player. The players retained by the ten clubs ahead of the domestic draft were Debjit Majumder and Prabir Das (Atletico de Kolkata), Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC), Jeje Lalpekhlua, Karanjit Singh and Under-21, national team capped Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC), Laxmikant Kattimani and Mandar Rao Dessai (FC Goa), CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Sehnaj Singh and Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC), Rowllin Borges and Rehenesh (TP NorthEast United) and U21 Vishal Kaith (Pune City FC).

Since all the other teams had at least 2 players, Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur FC started first in the auction. The new franchise got to exercise their rights for the first pick in the draft.

Making their debut in the ISL, the Tata Steel owned Jamshedpur FC have shaped up a pretty competitive squad for the upcoming season. Jamshedpur FC got things rolling picking up Keralite defender Anas Edathodika for a staggering 1.1 crores. The 30-year-old defender along with Indian midfield dynamo Eugeneson Lyngdoh was the costliest players in the draft. Anas is a veteran in the ISL having played the last couple of years for the Delhi Dynamos franchise and will thus prove to be a valuable addition to the side.

The franchise also roped in former Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul for a whopping 87 lakhs. Subrata made his debut in the ISL in 2014 playing for Mumbai City FC as their first choice keeper. He played for the franchise till 2015. In 2016 North East United FC bought his services but was eventually loaned out to DSK Shivajians in December.

Given below is the full list of players picked up Jamshedpur FC in the player draft.

Updated squad list of Jamshedpur FC:

1. Anas Edathodika

2. Subrata Pal

3. Mehtab Hossain

4. Souvik Chakraborti

5. Robin Gurung

6. Bikash Jairu

7. Jerry

8. Shouvik Ghosh

9. Sairuat Kima

10. Sanjiban Ghosh

11. Farukh Chowdhary

12. Yumnam Raju

13. Ashim Biswas

14. Siddharth Singh

15. Sumeet Passi