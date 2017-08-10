ISL 2017: Chennaiyin and Delhi Dynamos in race for former ATK defender

The reigning champions no longer need the services of Henrique Sereno.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 10 Aug 2017, 14:49 IST

Henrique Sereno was the one to score the goal for ATK in the 2016 ISL Final

What's the story?

Henrique Sereno has a special place in the hearts of ATK supporters. It was he who equalized for the Kolkata side in last season's finale against the Kerala Blasters. But in a recent revelation, it has come to the fore that the centre back is not being offered a new deal with ATK with the new management looking for other options.

The 32-year-old is eager to play in the ISL and is now looking for other available options. And according to a report from Ebela, a local media house in Kolkata, Chennaiyin FC and Delhi Dynamos have enquired for the services of Sereno for the upcoming season with both the clubs in talks with the player's representatives.

In case you didn't know...

After being released by German club, Mainz 05 in 2016, Sereno was signed by the then named Atletico De Kolkata on a free transfer. The centre back made 10 appearances for ATK last season and scored a solitary goal under Jose Molina, leading the team to their second ISL crown in the space of three years.

Sereno has played with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in the national setup for Portugal and has represented clubs like FC Porto and Real Valladolid.

Also read: Indian football team maintain top 100 status in August's FIFA rankings

The heart of the matter

Sereno had expected to be a part of ATK for another season with the board and the previous management had been very happy with his performances. But with a change in the name of the club and the arrival of head coach Teddy Sheringham along with technical director Ashley Westwood has caused a change in strategy at the club.

Westwood does not think Sereno will be a good fit for the current ATK side and has hence decided not to extend a new offer for the 32-year-old.

What's next?

The central defender has wishes to play in the ISL this season with as many as two clubs making enquiry for the 32-year-old. The player is set to stay in India for this ISL season but his next destination is yet to be known.

Author's take

Ashley Westwood has been brought on by the Kolkata hierarchy to conduct a major revamp of the club and make up the squad as per his strategy. It is clear that Sereno does not seem to be a perfect fit for the new management with this being just a part and parcel of the game.

But the centre back can show ATK they were wrong to release him by staying in the league and performing exceedingly well for either Chennaiyin FC or Delhi Dynamos.

Also read: I-League 2017-18: New clubs from Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states in bidding war