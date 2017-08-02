ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters star CK Vineeth offered new role

The man from Kannur clearly deserves it.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 02 Aug 2017, 17:06 IST

Vineeth is an Indian star

What’s the story?

Star Kerala Blasters forward CK Vineeth will be given occupation in the government organisation as Secretariat Assistant, according to a report in the local media. The Cabinet meeting took place in Thiruvananthapuram earlier today and there the decision has been taken in such a manner. Prior to that, Vineeth was terminated from Accountants General Office in Kerala due to his lack of attendance.

The man from Kannur plays for Kerala Blasters and Indian national team. He has grown in stature as a footballer in last few years and become the go-to-man of the Sachin Tendulkar-owned Kerala side.

The context

Vineeth previously worked as an auditor under sports quota at the AG’s office. Since he was busy with his schedule he couldn't attend his office regularly. He was then sacked from the company for his low attendance. Later, the state government intervened but things didn’t fall into place but that situation has now changed.

The heart of the matter

Along with the job, Vineeth also received a huge honour from Kerala State Youth Commission. The popular forward was honoured with the 'Youth Icon' award by the Kerala State Youth Commission at a prestigious ceremony held in the state's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The striker, who hails from the urban agglomeration of Kannur, was chosen as the recipient of the award for his contribution in the field of sports in the state. Later, the awardee tweeted expressing his delight for the recognition.

A BIG thank you to the Kerala State Youth Commission for naming me Youth Icon of the Year in the field of Sports.#thankyou pic.twitter.com/UNqrKIIAbN — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) August 1, 2017

What’s next?

The 29-year-old striker, who was previously contracted to Bengaluru FC, played a huge part in propelling Blasters to the final of last season's Indian Super League. The fan favourite's decision to retain the player means that the state's 'Youth Icon' can continue to inspire football fans across the state as he prepares for the new season. The recognitions from the government will certainly boost him and help him to bring more accolades to the crazy football fans in Kerala.

Author’s take

The decision of the Cabinet is correct in my opinion. The way he was sacked was unacceptable. Everyone knew that he is a professional footballer and won’t be able to attend office every day. They say it’s better late than never. Vineeth is one of the most effective forwards in the country at the moment and he deserves his just deserts.